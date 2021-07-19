News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Pub shuts for 10 days - a few days after reopening

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 10:07 AM July 19, 2021   
General manager, Tracey Manning, and head chef, Bruno Suarez Alves, at the newly opened Suffield Arm

General manager, Tracey Manning, and head chef, Bruno Suarez Alves, at the newly opened Suffield Arms at Thorpe Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A Norfolk village pub which reopened three weeks ago after nine years of being closed has shut down again temporarily.

The Suffield Arms, Thorpe Market, which is sister to the Gunton Arms and both owned by Ivor Braka, posted a message online.

General manager, Tracey Manning, at the newly opened Suffield Arms at Thorpe Market. Picture: DENISE

General manager, Tracey Manning, at the newly opened Suffield Arms at Thorpe Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

It stated the Suffield Arms would be closed for 10 days 'due to unforseen circumstances'.

The Suffield Arms, bought by Mr Braka in 2016, reopened on June 28. It offers three rooms with a traditional bar, a tapas bar and a cocktail bar.

The Suffield Arms posted: "Due to unforeseen circumstances we will be closing our doors for the next 10 days with immediate effect.

You may also want to watch:

"In the meantime enjoy the glorious sunshine and we look forward to serving you cocktails and tapas when we reopen."

General manager, Tracey Manning, front, and bar supervisor, Sam Mckinnie, in The Saloon cocktail bar

General manager, Tracey Manning, front, and bar supervisor, Sam Mckinnie, in The Saloon cocktail bar at the newly opened Suffield Arms at Thorpe Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Diners and drinkers packed into the pub located between North Walsham and Cromer, last month which when art dealer Mr Braka opened it up again following a major refurbishment.

Most Read

  1. 1 Major road closed in two places after crashes
  2. 2 Police officer sacked for paragliding while sick has appeal dismissed
  3. 3 Passengers transferred after crash between train and road vehicle near Norwich
  1. 4 RAF base warns of increased Apache helicopter flying activity
  2. 5 Frustration over 'impassable' paths in suburb as hedges get out of hand
  3. 6 Classic car and bike show cancelled due to Covid
  4. 7 Emergency services block off city road
  5. 8 Family of man who died at quarry plead with people not to swim
  6. 9 Two Norfolk schools picked for 'world class' rebuilds
  7. 10 OPINION: Acceleration of Norfolk traffic is driving me mad
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Simon Gilbert-Barnham, principal at Ormiston Venture Academy, with pupils

What are the outstanding Norfolk high schools?

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
The Range on the Longwater Industrial Estate Photo: James Bass Copy: EN 100 MAG For: EN 100 MAG

New branch of The Range set for city outskirts

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
A planning inspector have given Emma Stephens six months to remove a fence from Marston Lane

Reflexologist ordered to tear down £2,500 fence

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Gareth Whiting's Vauxhall Zafira and trailer which led to him being issued with a false traffic offence report on the A47.

Police officer apologises to father-of-four after trailer offence error

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus