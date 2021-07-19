Published: 10:07 AM July 19, 2021

General manager, Tracey Manning, and head chef, Bruno Suarez Alves, at the newly opened Suffield Arms at Thorpe Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A Norfolk village pub which reopened three weeks ago after nine years of being closed has shut down again temporarily.

The Suffield Arms, Thorpe Market, which is sister to the Gunton Arms and both owned by Ivor Braka, posted a message online.

It stated the Suffield Arms would be closed for 10 days 'due to unforseen circumstances'.

The Suffield Arms, bought by Mr Braka in 2016, reopened on June 28. It offers three rooms with a traditional bar, a tapas bar and a cocktail bar.

The Suffield Arms posted: "Due to unforeseen circumstances we will be closing our doors for the next 10 days with immediate effect.

"In the meantime enjoy the glorious sunshine and we look forward to serving you cocktails and tapas when we reopen."

General manager, Tracey Manning, front, and bar supervisor, Sam Mckinnie, in The Saloon cocktail bar at the newly opened Suffield Arms at Thorpe Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Diners and drinkers packed into the pub located between North Walsham and Cromer, last month which when art dealer Mr Braka opened it up again following a major refurbishment.