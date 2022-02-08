Great Yarmouth business planning growth after sale to German firm

Stuga Machinery has been sold to German firm Stürtz for an undisclosed amount, which will see the firm expand into offering new products and services.

The owners of Great-Yarmouth Stuga Machinery will remain with the company after the sale.

It specialises in designing, manufacturing and supplying automatic sawing and machining equipment to the window and door industry in the UK and Ireland. Following its sale, the firm will expand its service offering to include Stürtz's complementary products and services, including welding, cleaning, logistics and sorting systems.

Based in Neustadt (Wied) Germany, Stürtz is a global manufacturer of plant and and equipment for window production. Its takeover of Stuga is part of its international growth strategy.

The buy-out, will see Stuga and Stürtz benefiting from the increase demand for automated solutions and energy efficiency, as well as predictive maintenance across the window and door manufacturing industry.

Norwich-based legal firm, Howes Percival, advised Stuga on the deal.

Oliver Pritchard, corporate Partner at Howes Percival, said: "Stuga is a fantastic business with a very proud history in the region. They are a fine example of a British engineering company, designing, building and supporting products in this country and this deal will enable them to carry on investing and growing to meet the increased demand for their machinery."

Steve Haines, sales director and Gareth Green, technical director of Stuga said: "We are excited to start on this next phase of the Stuga story with such a credible and technologically advanced partner in Stürtz, who we are looking forward to working with to grow the business, add value to our customers and provide opportunities for our staff. We would like to thank Howes Percival for their support and expertise throughout this process which helped ensure the successful outcome for the shareholders and the business of Stuga."

Jörg Breuer, CEO of Stürtz, added: "Stürtz is delighted to welcome Stuga to the Group. The company has continuously delivered high quality machines and an exceptional service to its customers, and we are looking forward to working with Stuga's management to expand its technological capabilities and provide a full suite of machining products to customers in the UK and Ireland."