Farmers are part of the climate change solution, says industry leader

The COP26 summit can shine a "spotlight" on agriculture's ability to be part of the solution to climate change, Norfolk farmers were told.

Stuart Roberts, deputy president of the National Farmers' Union (NFU), spoke at the Norfolk branch's annual meeting at Easton College.

The meeting discussed a raft of current challenges including water availability, workforce shortages, farm safety, trade concerns and worries over the transition away from EU subsidies to a new environmental payments scheme.

Mr Roberts said climate change was top of the agenda during the COP26 summit in Glasgow, which he described as a "big spotlight, on every sector and every individual".

"Too often, farming gets seen as the problem when it comes to climate change," he said.

"We are all part of the problem - every single human being on the planet is a part of the problem, every single part of the economy is part of the problem, but farming is absolutely front and centre of the solution.

"There are no other sectors of the economy that can take CO2 out of the atmosphere as well as we can.

"I hear politicians of all flavours getting very excited about how they will invest in new technologies that will strip CO2 from the atmosphere and lock it away.

"Since the dawn of time farmers have been doing that through the process of photosynthesis. That is something that sometimes we need to remind people about."

NFU Norfolk chairman Jamie Lockhart said the related issue of water availability remained a key concern in the county, following an Environment Agency decision to revoke or reduce licences held by 20 businesses in the Ant Valley, in order to protect rare habitats in the Broads.

"Abstractors are being faced with levels of cuts and revocations to irrigation licences that would mean business failure," he said. "The timescales for these businesses to find alternative water before the cuts are implemented is impossible."

Mr Lockhart said the Broadland Agricultural Water Abstractors Group had taken legal advice and commissioned ecological and hydrological reports to inform its response to the licence review.

Meanwhile a steering group has also been formed, including the Environment Agency and Natural England, to look at alternative sources of water as well as "tackling some of the barriers", including planning permissions for reservoirs and financing.

The Norfolk branch of the National Farmers' Union held its annual meeting at Easton College - Credit: Chris Hill

The meeting also thanked a central figure in forming Norfolk's water strategies, Paul Hammett, who will retire in January after a 40-year career with the NFU - including a decade as national water resources specialist.

Former Norfolk NFU chairman Nick Deane said: "Clearly we are greatly saddened that you are leaving us. But we are privileged to be able to say a huge and sincere thank you for all your work, that has benefited Norfolk farmers over many years."