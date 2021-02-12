Published: 6:00 AM February 12, 2021 Updated: 8:18 AM February 12, 2021

The boss of Norwich coffee business Strangers has tentatively welcomed revised plans for a large hotel - as long as his firm is included.

New artist's impressions for a 90-bedroom hotel in Chamberlain House, on the corner of Guildhall Hill were released on Thursday.

The images of how the new hotel could look show a cafe spanning Dove Street and around the corner to Pottergate, with two signs.

Alex Sargeant, who runs Strangers, which has three outlets including a roastery and takeaway in Dove Street, where they've been based for six years, said he felt a bit uneasy when first looking at the plans.

Strangers occupies one of the retail units along Dove Street where the hotel is planned and Mr Sargeant wants to retain the space going forward.

"No one has spoken to us but we want to be involved," he said. "I am really in support of the hotel but I do think Strangers also adds value too to this area."

Mr Sargeant added that he had signed a new lease last year for six years, but this came with a break clause for both parties after three years.

"I would have preferred a lease just for six years as these are uncertain times but I really do welcome the hotel," he said.

John Walker of Bracondale-based property consultants Ward Hill Walker, which is involved in the plans, said the images were not based on any decisions about tenants in the retail units which will form part of the hotel building.

"They are just artist's impressions, we haven't spoken to any of the tenants yet, it's too early," he said.

Previous plans for the hotel, which were withdrawn, would have seen a large maple tree removed in Pottergate. In the new plans, the tree remains.

Concerns had also been raised by the Norwich Lanes Association, made up of independent businesses, over whether the hotel was going to be a big corporate firm.

Jonty Young, spokesman for the Norwich Lanes Association, said at the time of the last planning application: "The Lanes are the envy of many towns and cities across the UK and need to stay that way."












