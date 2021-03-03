From Las Vegas to Hethersett – gin distillery set to expand

Published: 10:33 AM March 3, 2021

Nev Leverett, left, and Paul Dunnett set up Home Farm Gin in Hethersett, near Norwich, in November 2019. - Credit: Peter Steward

A “passionate love of gin” is helping a Norfolk-based distillery to become a success story as it prepares to expand and diversify.

Home Farm Gin is located down a quiet lane in Hethersett and has produced pure and natural artisan flavoured gin since November 2019.

The distillery was set-up by gin-loving duo Paul Dunnett and Nev Leverett whose aim is “to earn a living doing something we are passionate about”.

“It really doesn’t feel that we are going to work,” said Mr Leverett, who hails from nearby Barford and has 10 years’ experience in the hospitality industry. He is an expert in cocktails, having studied mixology in Las Vegas.

Mr Dunnett, who originally comes from Suffolk, takes care of the development and sales side of the business but they share a passion for the spirit.

“We both enjoy a gin and tonic, but creating our own and being able to share it with other like-minded people is just magic,” he said.

At present they have perfected three different gins – London dry, strawberry and mint and raspberry – although this could expand with other flavours in the future. All their products are distilled using Home Farm’s own natural water supply.

Home Farm Gin's raspberry, strawberry and mint and London dry flavours. - Credit: Home Farm Gin

Lockdown has given the duo the chance to take stock of their business and assess its impact with their products being sold in farm shops and delis as far afield as north Norfolk and Hertfordshire.

They will be looking to branch out into pubs as soon as lockdown restrictions are lifted and are heartened by sales figures to date.

Sales have primarily been online with the distilling being carried out in a tiny outbuilding at Home Farm. They have big plans to convert a much larger barn into a distilling, tasting and social room where there will be public gin tasting sessions as well as cocktail classes.

They also plan to have live music from local artists to accompany special evenings where admission will be by pre-paid ticket only and strictly limited in numbers.

For more information, visit www.homefarmgin.co.uk or Home Farm Gin's pages on Facebook and Instagram.

