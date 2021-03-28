Published: 12:44 PM March 28, 2021

The former Hooper's store in Albion Street is for sale with planning for three new apartments. - Credit: Google streetview

An old store in the centre of King's Lynn is to be demolished with the site for sale for £135,000 with planning for apartments.

The former Hooper's store in Albion Street has planning permission for demolition and change of use from retail to residential. Planning is to create three apartments, one over three storeys and two with two floors, on the site of the former army surplus store.

Agents Brown & Co, selling the site, said: "This is an opportunity to acquire a former commercial premises benefiting from planning permission to convert to three apartments...the property is right in the heart of King's Lynn and just a two minute walk from the mainline station.

"The area is popular for both residential owners and rented property and the development is likely to be of interest to investors who wish to retain the properties as investments as well as those wishing to sell on."





