Store closing signs appear in Norwich Debenhams windows

Eleanor Pringle

Published: 10:32 AM December 7, 2020   
Store closing signs in the Debenhams windows, Norwich. 

Store closing signs in the Debenhams windows, Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Store closing signs have appeared in the windows of the Debenhams shop in Norwich. 

The department store in Orford Place is now holding an 'Everything Must Go' sale following the news that the brand had filed for liquidation. 

It is unclear when the store will close and what the impact on jobs will be. 

Great Yarmouth's Debenhams site closed in January. 

The Debenhams site in Norwich city centre has 'Everything Must Go' sale signs in the windows. 

The Debenhams site in Norwich city centre has 'Everything Must Go' sale signs in the windows. - Credit: Archant

The news comes as it was revealed Mike Ashley's business the Fraser Group has tabled a last-ditch deal for the chain. 

A spokesman for Frasers said: “The company confirms that it is in negotiations with the administrators of Debenhams’ UK business regarding a potential rescue transaction for Debenhams’ UK operations.

“While Frasers Group hopes that a rescue package can be put in place and jobs saved, time is short and the position is further complicated by the recent administration of the Arcadia Group, Debenhams’ biggest concession holder.

“There is no certainty that any transaction will take place, particularly if discussions cannot be concluded swiftly.”

