Volunteers bringing colour and wildlife to our region's rail stations

Volunteers in one of the flower beds at Norwich station - Credit: Greater Anglia

New gardens are on track to bring wildlife to the region's railway stations.

Volunteers have transformed land the equivalent of 34 tennis courts into eco-friendly gardens.

Greater Anglia’s team of station adopters have created new garden areas - together totalling 362 square metres - at Brundall Gardens, Brundall, Cambridge, Ely, Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft, Salhouse, Sheringham, and Thetford.

And they increased the size of existing ones at eight stations including Cantley, Lowestoft, Reedham and Saxmundham.

In total, there are now 61 rail station gardens on Greater Anglia’s network.

Each provides a vital additional habitat for local wildlife as well as making the stations more attractive and welcoming.

Volunteers almost doubled the number of flower planters on platforms at stations across Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire to 817, up from 454 in 2020.

They have also so far installed 63 insect houses and 66 bird boxes.

The gardens, some of which have been developed over many years, are becoming havens for local wildlife populations – with the railway increasingly being recognised by ecologists as 'green corridors’ which provides a sanctuary for many different kinds of flora and fauna.

In a recent survey, Greater Anglia station adopters reported a wide range of creatures visiting their stations, including many different types of butterflies as well as bees, slow worms, bats, foxes, deer and many varieties of birds, recording more than 200 different species.

Greater Anglia’s customer and community engagement manager Alan Neville said: “Thanks to the care and attention of our team of station adopters, we have thousands upon thousands of plants thriving at our rail stations which helps not only to make them more welcoming, but are benefiting the environment too.

“Many of these gardens have been designed to be wildlife friendly, enhancing biodiversity and providing food, shelter and breeding places for many different types of wildlife.

“Some of them are becoming really magical places as a result, helping to support rare types of wildlife and benefiting their communities by helping to improve the local environment and existing more harmoniously with their rural surroundings.”







