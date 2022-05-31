Pub plans to open temporary holiday site with room for 35 campers

A village pub is planning to offer holidaymakers a place to stay during summer by setting up a holiday site on its grounds.

The Star Inn, in Lessingham, near Happisburgh, has submitted an application to set up a temporary site which would run from July 31, 2023, to August 13, 2023, with space for 35 caravans and tents.

It would be based on land behind the pub.

The planning application was submitted to North Norfolk District Council on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

Those wishing to comment on the plans will have until Friday, June 10, 2022, when a decision will be made.