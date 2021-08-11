News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Town to bounce back with first big event since pandemic hit

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 10:49 AM August 11, 2021   
Stalham is preparing for its first vintage market since 2019.

Stalham is preparing for its first vintage market since 2019. - Credit: Stalham Area Business Forum

As a Norfolk town prepares for its first big event since Covid hit, how do families and businesses feel its recovery is going?

Stalham Vintage and Collectors Street Market will hold its first event since December 2019 on Sunday August 15, with 60 stalls and hundreds of shoppers set to pack the town centre.

It comes as businesses say trade is picking up as more shoppers become comfortable with visiting again.

Stalham is preparing for its first vintage market since 2019.

Stalham is preparing for its first vintage market since 2019. - Credit: Stalham Area Business Forum

Paul Neale, who owns Stalham DIY and Hardware, has seen steady trade since the town reopened, with his son set to run a drinks stall at the market.

He said: "We've been very pleasantly surprised, we've got a good customer base and they kept loyal, we haven't really noticed much difference to be honest."

Stalham's High Street, which is closed following a burst water main Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Stalham's High Street, which is closed following a burst water main Picture: MARK BULLIMORE - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

His comments were echoed by Hannah Hanley at Break charity shop, who added the town was ready for a big event, as long as people remained sensible.

Ms Hanley said: "We were doing really well coming out of lockdown and it's been the same since the restrictions lifted.

Most Read

  1. 1 Police out in force as anti-vaccine protesters descend on city pub
  2. 2 Man's joy at Banksy artwork on his house
  3. 3 Light aircraft crashes just after take-off near Beccles
  1. 4 £1,000 fine warning as busy road to be closed
  2. 5 Seaside Banksy 'brought to life' by local street artist
  3. 6 'We could be split up' - Family of seven in desperate race to find a new home
  4. 7 Nine of the best afternoon teas in Norfolk
  5. 8 A Level results 2021: Live list of results from Norfolk and Waveney
  6. 9 Why city pub blared Disney tunes out over Covid protests
  7. 10 One of the brightest meteor showers of the year to be visible over Norfolk

"A very high percentage of people are still wearing masks even though they're not being told to.

Stalham's vintage market in 2018. Pictures: Di Cornell

Stalham's vintage market in 2018. Pictures: Di Cornell - Credit: Archant

"We'll be open for the big market, as long as everyone is responsible for themselves, we'll be fine."

Stephen Franklin, bar manager at The Hanser hopes the market brings more drinkers, despite the pub being based on the outskirts.

He said while many were visiting for a meal, lots of drinkers had not returned since restrictions ended.

Paige Samwell, 12, enjoys the Christmas tree festival, part of the Stalham Yuletide Market. Picture:

Paige Samwell, 12, enjoys the Christmas tree festival, part of the Stalham Yuletide Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

Mr Franklin said: "I don't know if it's a change in culture, or maybe people just realised it was an expensive hobby.

"With the market, we might lose a little business, because we're not in the town centre, but hopefully it will bring some more people in."

The High Street will be closed for the market which will see dealers travel from across the country to sell.

Stalham is preparing for its first vintage market since 2019.

Stalham is preparing for its first vintage market since 2019. - Credit: Stalham Area Business Forum

Diana Cornell, of Stalham Area Business Forum, who organised the event, said: "It’s a day Stalham has been waiting for, when a street event can be held again along the High Street.

"What a day to look forward to after such a dismal 18 months."

Stalham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Food hygiene

The 39 Norfolk food firms with 0 or 1-star hygiene rating in past year

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
A Banksy-style artwork has appeared in Merrivale Model Village in Great Yarmouth.

Norfolk Live

'Go big or go home' - model village latest victim of 'Banksy'

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Has the famous street artist Banksy been in Cromer? 

Norfolk Live

Another one! Is this Norfolk's latest Banksy artwork?

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Hemsby beach, Caister High Street and Heacham beach in the sunset.

Updated

Three Norfolk villages are UK hotspots for soaring house prices

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus