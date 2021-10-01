Farm fields fetch 'staggering' prices at land auction

Published: 6:12 AM October 1, 2021

A 1.75-acre parcel of arable land in Salthouse made £107,500 in an auction overseen by Peter Hornor, head of auctions at Brown & Co - Credit: Brown & Co

A 1.75-acre parcel of north Norfolk farmland sold for a "staggering sum" of £107,500 at an online land auction.

It was one of several small plots of land across the county which far exceeded price expectations at the sale run by rural agents Brown & Co.

The star lot was 1.75 acres of arable land cropped with barley in Bloomstile Lane, on the edge of the heath at Salthouse, near Sheringham.

The guide price was £20,000-£30,000 and bidding began at £15,000 when the auction got under way at 11am on September 28.

But by 2pm the next day, the price had reached around £95,000 with the online hammer finally coming down at £107,500 after 80 bids.

Another 6.8-acre plot of land on Thornham Road in Methwold, which was set out as a number of paddocks with consent for equestrian use and with a number of timber stables, sold for £138,000 after 44 bids.

Six separate plots of coastal land in The Marrams, Sea Palling, each measuring just 10mx30m, also sold for between £38,000-£43,000 each, gaining a total of 285 bids.

The auction saw 17 out of 18 lots sold and one lot was sold prior - totalling almost £3m worth of property and land.

Peter Hornor, chartered surveyor, partner and head of auctions at Brown & Co, said: “We are thrilled with the results of our autumn sale.

"The land sales far exceeded all our expectations and the residential property sales were very gratifying.”

Andrew Fundell, a partner in the agricultural business consultancy division at Brown & Co's Norwich office, added: “This method of sale by unconditional online auction has been extremely successful and showed there is a real appetite among buyers for small parcels of land.

“If you are a landowner, and have small blocks or areas of unproductive land now is a great opportunity to take advantage of this market and to generate income to either repay debt or to invest in another capital project."