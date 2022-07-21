Local distillery launches new drink that's 'ideal for summer'

A new gin has been launched by an award-winning Norfolk distillery as it sets its sights on expanding across Suffolk and Cambridge.

St Giles Gin introduced its Mandarin & Passion Fruit flavoured gin to drinkers this week.

Alison Melton, who co-owns the business, said it is "going down a charm" with customers.

The drink was dreamt up by the firm's head distiller, Pete Margree, while he was holidaying with his wife in the Maldives to celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary.

New Mandarin & Passion Fruit flavoured gin from St Giles Gin - Credit: Rachel Hare

He said: "I was on holiday trying different drinks during a cocktail session.

"I came up with the idea after trying the delicious passion fruit cocktails.

"When I got back to Norfolk we started doing some trials.

"This was in 2019, so the pandemic put everything on hold.

"But this year we were able to reinitiate the plans and carry on with our trails.

"We launched the gin this week and people love it.

"It's really refreshing and is ideal for summer and the warm weather."

The new gin is part of the company's expansion plans, which includes growing its brand in Suffolk and Cambridge.

Established in 2017 by husband and wife, Simon and Alison Margree, St Giles Gin specialises in offering premium quality gins which can be found in pubs and restaurants, as well as being sold in shops across the region.

Mrs Margree said that although they are "worried about the cost of living crisis" their business has "been pretty steady".

She added: "We seem to be managing.

"We are not putting up costs to the pub trade but we have had to increase prices to shops as our own costs have gone up.

"We seem to be okay at the moment but we have to wait and see."

Despite the economic challenges, Mrs Margree said that the firm was still going ahead with its growth plans and is confident that the quality of the product and the firm's "solid customer base" will help the business continue its success.