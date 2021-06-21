News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Britain's oldest working theatre reopens to visitors

Sarah Hussain

Published: 12:36 PM June 21, 2021   
St George's Guildhall at King's Lynn. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

St George's Guildhall at King's Lynn. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Britain's oldest working theatre has reopened its doors for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

King's Lynn's St George's Guildhall welcomed back visitors once again on Monday, June 21 after closing in March 2020.

Volunteers from Shakespeare’s Guildhall Trust are keen to draw people back to Britain’s oldest working theatre, which William Shakespeare himself is thought to have performed in.

The SGT said the reopening of the Guildhall is also a "significant opportunity" to attract more visitors to the town and is playing a pivotal role in developing King’s Lynn as a major tourist destination.

Ivor Rowlands, chair of trustees, said: "By drawing attention to the most undiscovered heritage gem in Lynn, we will attract more visitors to the town."

The Guildhall will be opening Monday to Friday from 10am until 2pm, but SGT hopes that the opening hours can be extended in the near future.

