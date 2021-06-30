Springwatch spotlight raises the profile of 'regenerative farming'

Published: 1:40 PM June 30, 2021

BBC Springwatch presenters Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan at the Wild Ken Hill estate in west Norfolk - Credit: Danielle Booden

An "amazing" three weeks in the Springwatch spotlight helped an estate near King's Lynn raise the profile of "regenerative farming" - now it hopes to inspire others to join the revolution.

The BBC's flagship nature programme was broadcast from Wild Ken Hill, near Snettisham, enthralling viewers with wildlife ranging from buzzard chicks, boxing brown hares and hungry chiffchaffs.

The estate is valuable haven for nature, with around 1,000 acres being given back to nature under a rewilding project which includes large grazing animals and the reintroduction of beavers to help recreate wooded wetlands.

But the TV exposure also brought the benefits of sustainable agriculture to a new prime-time audience.

Around half of the 4,000-acre estate is agricultural land, managed under a "regenerative farming" regime which includes stopping insecticide use, using minimum tillage and cover crops to protect and enhance soil health, and integrating grazing livestock to help the nutrient cycle.

Meanwhile, hedgerows and wildflower mixes and field margins are managed to encourage insect and birdlife.

The Springwatch series has offered a potentially influential insight into some of these ways that farmers can reduce carbon emissions, tackle climate change and reverse nature declines.

Wild Ken Hill project manager Dominic Buscall said the programme had been "amazing" for raising awareness.

Dominic Buscall, project manager at the Wild Ken Hill estate - Credit: Wild Ken Hill

"We hope that increased awareness of the work we are doing will lead more people to engage with us and visit our site," he said.

"Not only do we have some great guided tours, but we also hope other farmers and land managers will come to inspect the rewilding and regenerative farming practices being used at Wild Ken Hill.

"We think regenerative farming is hugely exciting because of the wide variety of benefits it can provide. Whilst also growing food, it can store carbon in the soil, grow farmland biodiversity, and also prevent topsoil erosion.

"Regenerative farming does this by restoring soil health, using new technologies and equipment to reduce our reliance on chemical inputs.

"The funny thing is – regenerative farming is not that radical. It also uses many principles that were commonplace before the post-war growth of chemical farming, like using cover crops and livestock in an arable farm."

Red poll cattle on the Wild Ken Hill estate, on the west Norfolk coast near Snettisham - Credit: Les Bunyan



