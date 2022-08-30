Norwich creative agency rebrands to mark its 18th anniversary

A Norwich creative agency is making a fresh start on its 18th anniversary by launching a new brand style.

Creative Sponge is reinventing its look to reflect its growth and development after operating for nearly two decades.

The agency, which has seven employees, is also looking to grow its team by recruiting three new members of staff to fill its account director, designer and front-end developer roles.

Alex Tosh, managing director of the Pottergate-based agency, said: “We’ve evolved over the last 18 years and we’ve changed as an agency.

“We’ve pretty much got a new team so, with this being a landmark birthday, we have spent time reassessing who we are, what we do, and most importantly, how we get it done.

“We’ve restructured how we do things and simplified our approach – however our focus remains on producing standout, high-quality creative that exceeds expectations.

“What it comes down to is that the agency has matured, becoming stronger and more streamlined, but also more streetwise over the last 18 years – so it was time for our brand to do the same.”

Its new paired-back branding dropped 'creative' from the name and the agency is now known as Sponge.

Patrick Hennings, creative director at Sponge who designed the new image, said: “We’ve grown up and feel more comfortable positioning ourselves as Sponge, a modern and creative agency.

“The new identity is modern, simple and flexible. Our colour palette is bright and contemporary, but also adapts to our clients’ brands. It’s a cleaner identity that we believe will appeal to new audiences.”

Sponge, which was launched in August 2004, has a number of Norfolk-based businesses and organisations as clients including the University of East Anglia, Halsbury Homes, the NHS locally, Age UK Norwich, AST, British Trust for Ornithology, Norfolk County Council and Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

Over the years it has won numerous accolades including being named Design Week’s Top 100 UK agencies and being recognised by the national marketing industry by winning in The Drum’s Chip Shop Awards.