Manor Farm, Shropham, which includes a glamping operation, is on the market with a price tag of £10m-plus - Credit: Graeme Taplin

A "beautiful and rare" Breckland farm is up for sale with a price tag of more than £10m.

The property - 672-acre Manor Farm at Shropham, near Attleborough - comes with a "fine" grade 2 listed house, irrigated farmland, five further houses and various income streams.

Parkland and grassland occupied by Belted Galloway cattle, a glamping operation, water meadows, woodland and lakes are among its assets.

Agents Strutt and Parker describe the property as "a beautifully comprised residential farm located in an accessible yet peaceful rural location" and is expecting strong interest.

Head of Norfolk agency Tom Goodley said sales of this type were rare.

The main house sits within a ringed fenced area, with a river running along its northern boundary.

"It's very pretty with lots of wildlife," he said, adding that it was a "nice" combination of commercial arable farming and environmental features.

He expects the sale will attract interest from a range of buyers from neighbouring farmers to wealthy individuals and institutions.

"It's quite a broad target market," he said.

"I think there'll be interest both locally and further afield, and probably from abroad. It's quite rare to get a house like this in one block with a nice house in the middle of it."

