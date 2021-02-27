Published: 8:23 AM February 27, 2021

A Norfolk mum of two has started up a niche business creating bespoke jewellery made from other women's expressed breast milk.

A ring made from breast milk. - Credit: Supplied

Cat Warrington, 30, heard of the unusual idea in the US and after getting her own breast milk made into a keepsake started receiving requests from friends.

She was so inundated with people wanting the products that she's now set up Liquid Jewels from her home in South Walsham.

Cat Warrington, husband Matthew and baby Florence. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Mrs Warrington is sent breast milk that's been expressed by mums which she then mixes with a special resin powder.

She moulds it to the correct shape and places it into jewellery backing, making earrings, pendants and rings. Once it hardens and dries out, it's good to go as a novel item that acts as a reminder for mums of the time when they were feeding their babies.

She said: "My son George is 21 months and daughter Florence is four months old. I had quite a lot of problems feeding George because he was allergic, meaning I had to cut out things from my diet. I wanted something to remind myself of that time.

"When I posted it on Facebook, I did have a couple of nasty comments, I had one man saying he thought it was hideous but I put it down to everyone having limits."

A pendant made from breast milk. - Credit: Supplied

Mrs Warrington taught herself the technique by researching it online. She can add a pearlescent shimmer to products, as well as gold flakes and even a colour.

Cat Warrington. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

But because of the time it takes to make the pieces while juggling being a mum, there is an eight to 10 week turnaround for orders. Prices range from around £45 to £90 for most items.

"I can't believe how well it's gone, the phone hasn't stopped ringing. I must be crazy as life is so hectic but my husband Matthew, who's an accountant, has been helping me with the financial side."

A pendant made from breast milk. - Credit: Supplied

She's currently operating Liquid Jewels using social media but is launching her own website soon. She's also looking into teaming up with a jewellery maker rather than relying on ordering in the backing pieces for the items.