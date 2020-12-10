Published: 1:25 PM December 10, 2020

Paul Rich grew up at Holt Hall where his father worked as a headmaster.Paul is pictured before the news of its closure. - Credit: ARCHANT

A Norfolk gardener who grew up at Holt Hall has spoken of how both his late parents would have been "horrified" at its closure.

Gerald Rich, pictured when he was headmaster at Holt Hall from 1972 for 15 years. - Credit: Supplied

Norfolk county councillors voted earlier this week to close the outdoor learning services it runs from Holt Hall, with the aim of putting the building up for sale.

However, a local group, the Friends of Holt Hall is drawing up a business plan in the hope of having the building classed as an asset of community value.

Paul Rich, pictured before the news of Holt Hall's closure. - Credit: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Meanwhile, Paul Rich, who grew up at Holt Hall after his late father, Gerald Rich became headmaster there in 1972, has voiced how upset his late parents would be.

Mr Rich senior and his wife Molly, who passed away recently, moved to Holt Hall just after the building was approved as a residential field study centre.

A keen photographer, Mr Rich senior converted its attic room into a dark room for photos to be developed, taken by children.

Paul Rich, who recently quit his job as a manager of M&S in Marble Arch, London, to run his own gardening services in Holt, said he decided to go into gardening after being inspired as a child by the gardener at Holt Hall and its wonderful grounds.

Holt Hall. - Credit: Archant

"Dad was headmaster there for 15 years and I know the struggles he had in balancing the books even back then as it's a very old building that requires lots of expensive maintenance.

"Both my mum and dad would have been mortified to think the hall would be sold as it was a huge part of their lives as we lived in it as well as Dad running it.

"My Dad would be horrified after he and his team put so much time and effort into keeping it afloat. It it has 75 acres of grounds and the maintenance bill that comes with that is excessive.

"But it's a real loss to the children who will no longer be able to go there and learn about the environment for real rather than virtually or digitally. It would also be great to see it opened up to give the public access to the grounds and house in a different format. "



