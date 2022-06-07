Innovative Norfolk business leads the fight against climate change

A Norfolk-based business has caught the attention of well-known global brands with its development of a biodegradable alternative to plastic.

Solinatra, which has its head office at Abbey Farm Commercial Park in Horsham St Faith, has created a material that decomposes completely and can be used in place of everyday plastic items such as cutlery and coffee pod capsules.

The company, which was established in 2020 by Robert de Jong and Roland Pluut, uses by-products from crops to create the ground-breaking plastic-substitute material.

Norfolk was chosen as the base for the business due to its strong agricultural roots and its close links to the Netherlands, where the company founders come from.

Household name brands from across the world have already shown interest in the product as an alternative to using plastic packaging.

As well as gaining international attention, Solinatra is also making an impact locally.

Norwich BID is working with the company to use its plastic alternative to cutlery in Norwich market as part of its aim to make it the first zero-waste market in Britain.

The company's founders originally set-up the business as they were concerned about the impact plastic was having on the environment and wanted to create something that would solve the problem.

They spent years researching and developing the material, which is now in production and a spokesperson has said will be ready to go on the market by the end of this year.

In recognition for its unique, environmentally-friendly product, Solinatra has recently received the Environmental/Sustainability Award at the national Federation of Small Business (FSB) Awards.

Martin McTague, FSB National Chair, said: “The issue of plastic pollution has become one of the most pressing environmental issues of our time. It’s great to see a small business taking on such a huge problem and creating something that not only is truly biodegradable, but also uses and diverts plant and agricultural waste to do so.

“The coffee capsule market is big business and creating an alternative that decomposes in the same time as a banana skin is really exciting."

A spokesperson for Solinatra said that the company has plans to stay in Norfolk for the long-term and has signed a 10-year lease on its current location.