Work set to start on massive solar farm to power 14,000 homes

Work is set to start on a major new solar farm whose operators claim will generate enough electricity to power more than 14,000 homes.

West Norfolk council in December awarded planning permission for the 56ha development on farmland off Benefer Way, on the outskirts of Kings Lynn.

Papers circulated before the council meeting said work would start in March and last for around six months.

The array, which will have 92,500 panels, will avid the equivalent of 11,700 tonnes of CO2 emissions a year.

Christian Kleinhans, from developer SENS UK, said: "The project not only provides climate-friendly energy, but also gives the soil on which the plant is being built the opportunity for regeneration.

"Among other things, it is planned to plant a hedgerow about one kilometre long around the solar park, which will provide habitat for a wide variety of animal and plant species.

“Flowering strips with wildflowers are also part of the ecological concept for the site."

The planning application passed in December also included battery storage facilities.

Mr Kleinhans said "Thanks to the coupled electricity storage system, solar energy can be temporarily stored in times of weaker demand and made available at a later date, when the demand is correspondingly high or the solar radiation is correspondingly lower."

The equipment will have an expected working life of 40 years.

The government is aiming for a 78pc reduction in CO2 emissions by 2035 compared to the level of the 1990s.

SENS says this goal can only be achieved with a further significant expansion of solar energy.

The Lynn farm will generate an annual yield of 55 gigawatt hours (GWh), meaning it will be able to supply around 14,700 British homes with emission-free green electricity in the future.

SENS says as a result, CO2 emissions of around 11,700 tonnes will be permanently avoided every year.







