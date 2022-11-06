Redundancy pay-out helps colleagues launch new app

The team behind Norwich-based money saving app, Snoop, are celebrating gaining more than a million downloads - Credit: Snoop

A group of colleagues joined forces after being made redundant and used part of their pay-out to launch a money-saving app that has become a digital hit.

The top team at Virgin Money decided to stay in Norwich after being asked to leave the firm following its takeover by Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank Group, as they saw a gap in the market for a finance management platform.

This resulted in the launch of Snoop in 2020.

John Natalizia, co-founder and CEO of Snoop, said that its launch was originally brought forward two months when the first lockdown was announced, which he said "significantly helped our growth" as people were concerned about their finances.

John Natalizia (r), co-founder and CEO of Snoop, with fellow co-founder Ross Logan - Credit: Snoop

He added that the app differentiates itself from website comparison charts as it can use information gained through open banking - which allows the app to see all the user's bank accounts - to provide individual recommendations.

Two years since its launch the app is taking the digital world by storm and has been ranked second in the FinTech 50's most innovative financial technology creators for 2022 in the UK.

Snoop is already proving a hit with users and is close to achieving 1.25m downloads.

Mr Natalizia said that the current cost of living crisis is helping the business to grow as more people are worried about money.

He added that people using the app vary from those wanting to look for ways to cut spending and save money to those wanting to get a clearer idea of their overall finances.

"The majority of our users are 30 to 47 year olds," he said.

"We are seeing more people genuinely downloading Snoop and spending more time on the app and analysing their money."

Budgeting apps have exploded in popularity in recent years, but despite being in a crowded marketplace, the firm is focused on business growth and believes that Norwich is the right place to achieve this.

"There is a really good talent pool in the city," said Mr Natalizia.

"We've hired amazing people in and around Norwich - the bulk of our team of 50 are in Norwich."