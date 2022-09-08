Farm park plans to create campsite with shepherds huts

A farm popular with visitors in west Norfolk has lodged plans to transform its horse paddocks into a campsite with lodges and shepherds huts.

Snettisham Park, near Hunstanton, has submitted a scheme to the borough council, requesting permission to adapt its horse-grazing field into a 40 pitch campsite with six lodges and six shepherds huts.

A statement supporting the application explains that "farm income due to market conditions is extremely variable" and that the farm is following government guidance by broadening what it offers people.

It adds: "It is thought the proposed accommodation will benefit Snettisham Park, the open farm, by bringing more tourists to the area.

"The campsite shall maintain close links with the existing open farm to ensure all campers make the most of their stay and get to experience ‘life on the farm’."

The council is due to issue a decision by December 6.

The plans can be viewed by searching for reference 22/01392/FM at: https://online.west-norfolk.gov.uk/online-applications/