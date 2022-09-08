News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Farm park plans to create campsite with shepherds huts

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 5:42 PM September 8, 2022
Deer Safari at Snettisham Farm Park

A deer safari at Snettisham Park - Credit: Ian Burt

A farm popular with visitors in west Norfolk has lodged plans to transform its horse paddocks into a campsite with lodges and shepherds huts.

Snettisham Park, near Hunstanton, has submitted a scheme to the borough council, requesting permission to adapt its horse-grazing field into a 40 pitch campsite with six lodges and six shepherds huts.

A statement supporting the application explains that "farm income due to market conditions is extremely variable" and that the farm is following government guidance by broadening what it offers people. 

It adds: "It is thought the proposed accommodation will benefit Snettisham Park, the open farm, by bringing more tourists to the area.

"The campsite shall maintain close links with the existing open farm to ensure all campers make the most of their stay and get to experience ‘life on the farm’."

The council is due to issue a decision by December 6.

The plans can be viewed by searching for reference 22/01392/FM at: https://online.west-norfolk.gov.uk/online-applications/

King's Lynn & West Norfolk Borough Council
West Norfolk News

Don't Miss

The A47 near Longwater and Easton which has been closed after an accident

Norfolk Live News

Pedestrian in his 20s dies in crash involving lorry on A47

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The Old Buckenham Country Park café reopens with a new menu. Owner Ben Devlin. 

Days Out Guide

New car boot sale launching at Norfolk country park this September

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
xxx_weatherwarning_eastanglia_sep22

Weather warning issued with thunderstorms to hit East Anglia

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The Met Office has warned stormy weather could be headed to the region. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Tornado experts issue warning of severe thunderstorms over region

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon