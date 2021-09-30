Norfolk firm to produce electric double-decker bus
- Credit: Equipmake
A Norfolk firm says it is set to start trials of a new electric double-decker bus which it hopes could be on the roads next year.
The state-of-the-art Jewel E's electric powertrain has been created at Equipmake's Snetterton base, with the body produced by Spanish coachbuilder Beulas.
It will boast up to 250 miles of range, the longest for electric double deckers in the world, and is hoped it will become an eco-friendly addition for public transport operators.
After tests over the next few months, it will be manufactured in 2022 at the Norfolk base, with the company saying its production will bring a jobs boost to the area.
Ian Foley, managing director at Equipmake, said: "Improving urban air quality is a global problem. At the same time, operators want vehicles that are cost-effective and highly efficient, while governments and local bodies need bus manufacturers to bring advanced technology to market quickly.
"Equipmake has taken all of this into account and the result is our innovative new EV double decker, Jewel E."
He said it would play a "crucial role" in supporting the government's commitment to introduce 4,000 electric vehicle buses in the coming three years.
Equipmake is based next to the Snetterton motor racing track, having moved to the 1,500 square metre site in December 2019 from its previous home at Hethel.
The new base was officially opened by South West Norfolk MP Elizabeth Truss.
The company, which launched in 1997, says its business has grown rapidly over the last two years as more companies look to eco-friendly alternatives.
It has spent the last decade developing electric drivetrain systems for business, electric supercars and aerospace vehicles.
There have been pushes across Norfolk to both cut down on air pollution and introduce eco-friendly public transport options, with millions invested in replacing or renewing existing buses.
In July, Norfolk County Council also lodged a bid for £3.2m from the government to pay for electric buses, with operator First set to operate them.
First has pledged not to buy any diesel buses after 2022 and to operate a fully zero-emission fleet by 2035.