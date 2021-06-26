Ask the Expert: Should I take out an equity release on my house?

Published: 6:00 AM June 26, 2021

This week our reader wants to know whether they should take out an equity release and for how much.

Reader question:

I’ve been looking at the possibility of taking out equity release on my house.

I’m age 75 and in good health, so am hoping that, when we can get out and about a bit more, I can take a few holidays and buy a new car.

However, I don’t really know how much to take out: I don’t want to cut myself short but obviously it will be more expensive if I borrow more than I need. How can I make that decision?

Carl Lamb of Smith & Pinching responds:

It is indeed difficult to know at this stage how much more money you might need in the future. However, the good news is that you don’t actually have to make this decision straightaway.

Equity release, in the form of a lifetime mortgage, can be arranged with what is known as a “drawdown facility”.

What this means is that you can arrange for a maximum amount to borrow against the value of your home, then draw what you need, when you need it from that total.

This means that you only have to actually draw what you need – and you will only pay interest on what you have drawn.

The interest due can be “rolled up”, which means it is added to the loan and not repaid until you or your heirs sell the property or you can opt to pay interest during your lifetime. With a drawdown facility, the rate you pay will be the prevailing rate at the time of your withdrawals.

There is an alternative form of equity release, known as a home reversion plan, where you effectively sell a percentage share of your property to the lender.

A drawdown facility is not available with a home reversion plan, but it can be set up to provide regular payments, if required.

There are several equity release providers in the marketplace, with different rates and terms available. I suggest you take independent advice to ensure that you understand what is on offer.

When choosing an adviser, please make sure that the advice firm has signed up to the equity release council code of conduct, to ensure you are fully informed and properly protected.

Taking out a lifetime mortgage/equity release arrangement will mean that the value of the estate you leave to your family when you die will be reduced. It may also affect your entitlement to any means tested benefits both now and in the future.

Equity release can be more expensive when compared to a normal residential mortgage. In addition, you will still be responsible for maintaining the property.

This is a lifetime mortgage. To understand the features and risks, ask for a personalised illustration. There will be a fee for the equity release advice.

The precise amount will depend upon your circumstances, but we estimate that it will be a minimum of £1,100. Any opinions expressed in this article do not constitute advice.