Ask the Expert: Should I invest my private pension to pass it on?

Published: 2:11 PM July 16, 2021

This week our reader wants to know whether they should draw their private pension and invest it with the view to pass it on.

Reader question:

I have worked for the Local Authority for more than three decades and will get a decent pension when I retire in three years. I’ve also been building up a private pension using surplus income, but I don’t think I’m going to need the private pension for my everyday spending. Should I take it all out and invest it so I can leave it to my wife and family when I die?

Julian Bradshaw of Smith & Pinching Responds:

When helping people plan for retirement there are numerous things I ask, such as what are your needs and goals now and in future?

How does this fit with the rest of your finances? Do your family need you to provide for them when you are no longer here? Understanding your full financial picture and discussing your future plans helps determine the best approach for you.

Pensions themselves are widely misunderstood, often because they have an air of complexity about them. However, in reality most pensions are simply like a shell that investments sit within, providing certain tax treatment.

Typically, if you took everything from your pension at once, 25pc of the value would be paid tax-free and 75pc would be taxed as income.

This may push you into a higher Income Tax bracket, meaning that a significant amount is lost in tax.

Investments within a pension grow free from Capital Gains and Income Taxes.

Pensions don’t normally count toward your estate for Inheritance Tax purposes either, so you can pass them on to whoever you nominate. If you die before age 75 and leave an invested pension fund, it is passed on tax-free.

If you die over age 75, it is received tax-free but will be taxed as the recipients draw it. They in turn can leave it to their loved ones, passing money down through generations. If you have over £1,073,100 in pension savings there may be tax implications, and more careful planning is needed.

Make sure your pension is invested in keeping with your goals at an appropriate risk level for you, and is being regularly reviewed by you, or by someone like Smith & Pinching who will keep a close eye on your investments and make changes as needed on your behalf.

I think that you could benefit from a financial review, to give peace of mind for you and your family that you are on the right course.

Any opinions expressed do not constitute advice.

The value of your investment can go down as well as up and you may get back less than the amount invested. The return at the end of the investment period is not guaranteed and you may get back less than you originally invested.