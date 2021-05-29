Ask the Expert: Can I put my business premises into my pension?

Published: 6:00 AM May 29, 2021

This week our reader wants to know why they can't add their business premises to their pension.

Reader question:

I have a personal pension which holds a number of funds, including commercial property funds, that have been suggested to me by my financial adviser.

I understand that under self-invested pension rules I could put my business premises into my pension but my adviser says I have the wrong sort of pension for that. Can you explain why that might be please?

Carl Lamb of Smith & Pinching responds:

Self-Invested Personal Pensions – known as SIPPs – allow the investor to play an active role in selecting the specific investment assets to be held in the pension fund. They are usually only suitable for people who have knowledge and experience of investing.

The types of investment permitted in SIPPs is wider than in traditional personal pensions and, yes, the list does include commercial property.

However, there are different types of SIPP offering different levels of flexibility. They tend to fall into two categories which are commonly referred to as Low-Cost SIPPs and Full SIPPs.

A Low-Cost SIPP will often come with very little support or guidance from providers, leaving you in the driving seat. This type of SIPP is normally focused on investment funds which involve a selection of assets rather than investing in specific investment assets.

This is particularly true of commercial property. A Low-Cost SIPP will be limited to a commercial property fund, rather than a specific building.

A Full SIPP will be more expensive in terms of charges but will have greater flexibility in investment assets and there’s more support from the SIPP provider. A Full SIPP is permitted to invest in a specific commercial property. This is a route often selected by business owners who want to put their premises into their pension fund.

It’s important to remember that if your premises are owned by your SIPP, you will need to pay a market rent to the SIPP for occupying the buildings and comply with any other terms within the lease, such as getting permission to make alternations.

The other factor you should take into account is that you might find it more difficult to turn your pension fund into sufficient pension income when you retire if a significant portion of your fund is invested in your premises.

I strongly recommend that you seek further independent advice, ideally from a Chartered Financial Planner, to ensure that you take advantage of the opportunities on offer without compromising your personal financial planning.

Any opinions expressed in this article do not constitute advice. The value of an investment and the income from it could go down as well as up. The return at the end of the investment period is not guaranteed and you may get back less than you originally invested.