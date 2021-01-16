Ask the Expert: How do I properly organise my finances in 2021?

Published: 6:00 AM January 16, 2021

This week our reader wants to know how to organise their finances for 2021.

Reader question:

I’ve never been particularly organised with my finances but have decided that 2021 will be the year when I get a proper plan in place.

I realise that there are things I should be doing before the end of the financial year in April: can you tell me what my priorities should be please?

Carl Lamb of Smith & Pinching responds:

You are right that the end of the tax year is a significant deadline for many financial decisions, as a number of allowances are available on a “use it or lose it” basis up to that date.

Which ones will be appropriate for you to use will depend on your financial circumstances, but I will give you a brief run-through of the more commonly used allowances.

Let’s first look at your ISA allowance. As an individual, you have an ISA allowance of £20,000 in the current tax year, which cannot be carried forward.

You can use your allowance for Cash or Stocks & Shares ISAs or a mixture of both.

The benefit of an ISA is that all growth and gains within the ISA remain free of tax, however great they may become, and any income or capital you withdraw is not taxed either. ISAs remain part of the bedrock of many investment strategies.

In addition, basic rate taxpayers have a personal savings allowance of £1,000 which means that any interest on savings up to that figure is free of any tax.

Higher rate taxpayers get an allowance of £500 but additional rate taxpayers get no allowance at all.

Pension savers normally get an annual allowance for contributions of £40,000.

This means that total contributions from all sources (employer included) up to this figure can be made without you suffering a tax charge.

However, there are a couple of exceptions to this: if you have already started taking flexible benefits from your pension fund, the allowance drops to just £4,000 per year, and if you are a particularly high earner your allowance may be subject to a tapered reduction.

You may be able to carry unused allowance forward from previous tax years for up to three years, provided you use up the current year’s allowance first. In addition to the annual allowance limit, your personal contributions receive tax relief up to 100 per cent of your earnings or £3,600 per year if more.

If you are looking at a future potential Inheritance Tax (IHT) liability, you may want to consider using your annual gift allowances. These allow you to make certain gifts that are immediately considered outside your estate for IHT purposes.

They include an annual total of £3,000 in gifts plus further gifts of up to £250 per person provided they haven’t received other gifts from you in the tax year that would take the total over £250.

I suggest it might be of benefit to take a step back and look at the overall picture of your finances so that you can put together a financial plan that uses the allowances that are suitable for you.

An independent financial adviser can be invaluable in this process.

References to taxation are based on our understanding of current legislation and HM Revenue & Customs practice, both of which may change.

Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and may change if circumstances change. Any opinions expressed do not constitute advice.

The value of your investment can go down as well as up and you may get back less than the amount invested. The return at the end of the investment period is not guaranteed and you may get back less than you originally invested.