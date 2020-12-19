Published: 6:00 AM December 19, 2020

This week our reader is hoping to gain some insight into how to discuss finances with their parents.

Reader question:

I’m hoping to spend some time with my parents over Christmas – if the rules allow us to do so – and want to get them to talk about their finances.

It’s not something they’ve been happy to do in the past but as they are getting older (they’re in their late 80s) I think I probably ought to know more.

Do you have any thoughts on how I should approach this? They are still in good health.

Carl Lamb response:

This is always a difficult discussion in families.

The dilemma is how to get your parents to share information without them feeling that you don’t respect their ability to handle their finances properly any more or that you want to get your hands on their money.

The key is to make sure that they appreciate that it’s for you to be able to step in as and when needed, rather than because you need to know right now.

It is important at this stage, if they haven’t already done so, to try to persuade them to set up lasting powers of attorney nominating you (or someone else if they prefer) to look after their financial affairs in the event of them becoming unable to do so themselves.

You would need to reassure them that setting an LPA up now doesn’t give you immediate control over their wealth but simply makes it easier to devolve control to you if and when it is needed.

You could perhaps set one up for yourself at this stage too, to demonstrate that it’s not related to any supposed impending loss of capacity. A solicitor can easily do this for you.

You may find that if you talk about your own finances to them they may reciprocate, although there’s no guarantee, of course, that they will.

One approach to opening up the subject of money for discussion might be to ask them to record important financial information in a document that they might keep safe themselves but which you can access if anything were to happen, such as one of them being in hospital for a long period.

The information they might record would include details of bank accounts and investments as well as where their wills are located, for example.

In fact, the act of putting together this document may give them the incentive they need to share some of the detail with you.

My best advice is to be frank with them about your concerns and to reassure them that it’s only motivated by worries about what might happen in the future.

If they do tell you what you want to know, I suggest you refrain from imposing your own ideas and preferences on them but respect their views and wishes.

