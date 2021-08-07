Ask the Expert: I'm worried about paying for my mother's care

Published: 6:00 AM August 7, 2021

This week our reader has a question about paying for care.

Reader question:

My mother has become increasingly poorly and my family has agreed that she needs to go into a care home.

My parents do have some savings and investments to pay for care, but my father is very worried that he might have to sell the house.

I know there is state help available once they are worth less than a particular figure, but does this include their house?

Carl Lamb of Smith & Pinching responds:

The good news is that the means assessment to establish if Local Authority support is available to help pay care fees won’t include the family home if your father is still residing there.

The same would be true if your mother shared the home with a relative aged 60 or over, a disabled relative or if one of her children was living there who is aged under 18.

Local Authority support is there to help if you are not in a position to pay for the care yourselves as a family, but it will be limited to the Local Authority’s rate for care and may restrict the choice of care home available. If your mother is able to be a self-funder, this will widen your options.

One option that might be suitable is an Immediate Care Plan. This is a special form of annuity that provides a top-up to income for the rest of your mother’s life.

While this does require an initial outlay, it will ringfence the total cost of her care and so potentially limit the erosion of their overall wealth and future estate.

It’s worth having a review of your parents’ savings and investments at this stage to see if additional income can be generated, and to ensure that you get the best value from them if and when you do need to access them. It may also be possible for your father to access some of the capital they have invested in their home via borrowing such as an interest-only mortgage or a lifetime mortgage (a form of equity release).

Taking out a Lifetime Mortgage will mean that the value of the estate left to heirs on death will be reduced. It may also affect entitlement to any means tested benefits both now and in the future.

Lifetime mortgages can be more expensive when compared to a normal residential mortgage. In addition, you will still be responsible for maintaining the property.

To understand the features and risks, ask for a personalised illustration.

There will be a fee for Equity Release advice.

Any opinions expressed in this article do not constitute advice.