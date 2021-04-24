Ask the Expert: Should I invest more ethically?

Published: 6:00 AM April 24, 2021

This week, our reader wants to know how they can invest more ethically.

Reader question:

I have an investment portfolio that I have built up over the years.

It’s currently worth about £200,000. I haven’t really thought about how it’s invested much before and have followed my adviser’s recommendations to get the performance I want, but I’ve recently begun to wonder if I should take a more proactive approach to make sure that I’m not investing in companies that are bad from an ethical and ecological perspective.

Will I still get good performance if I change in this way?

Julian Bradshaw of Norwich's Smith & Pinching responds:

We have found over the past couple of years that an increasing number of people are asking very similar questions around the content of their investment portfolio.

“Ethical Investing” is understood differently from person to person. A number of terms are used within this space, such as Socially Responsible Investing and ESG Investing (Environmental, Social and Governance).

All this can make it very confusing to investors trying to make the right choices. In my experience, at the core these investors usually want peace of mind that they are not investing in certain areas, often those which would harm others or the environment, or they are supporting other areas which are doing good.

Much like a traditional portfolio these portfolios can be suited to all kinds of investors. They can be matched to an appropriate risk level for you, your circumstances and the amount you have to invest.

The good news is that an ethical portfolio has the potential to deliver performance that can match or even exceed more traditional portfolios.

A good environmental or social record often enhances the value of an investment, where a bad record can adversely affect performance.

This could be under a more general managed ethical portfolio, or it may be that you require something bespoke for your individual preferences.

Both options will contain a mix of investments that are suitable for a specific investor risk profile, which can be adjusted by an Investment Manager within agreed parameters to remain appropriate as markets change.

A Discretionary Management Service like this will either be provided by a third party or, as in the case of Smith & Pinching, be an integral part of the advice firm’s investment service.

I suggest you meet with an Independent Financial Adviser to discuss what you are looking to achieve, and they will be able to recommend a suitable strategy for you which reflects your investment preferences and also continues to move you toward your Financial Planning goals.

Any opinions expressed do not constitute advice. The value of your investment can go down as well as up and you may get back less than the amount invested. The return at the end of the investment period is not guaranteed and you may get back less than you originally invested.