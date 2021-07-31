Ask the Expert: I'm financially secure but can't stop worrying about money

Published: 6:00 AM July 31, 2021

This week our reader wants to know what they can do to feel more secure about their income.

Reader question:

My partner and I are higher rate taxpayers and are pretty comfortable, financially, with decent pensions plus savings and investments amounting to about £500,000 and our home which is now mortgage-free.

However, I find myself still watching every penny and resisting all my partner’s suggestions to spend our surplus income.

I know it’s irrational, but I find myself worrying about running out of money. How can you reassure me that we will be OK, please?

Matthew Goddard of Smith & Pinching responds:

The way we feel about money and our financial security is affected by all sorts of factors, and our childhood experiences will always have an impact. A need for security is a natural instinct.

As Chartered Financial Planners, we work closely with clients to help them understand their financial situation and what it means in terms of their future.

Knowing and trusting an independent financial adviser will go some way to help you find the confidence you need, but sometimes we need to consider additional ways to help which may not automatically be associated with financial advice.

Lifetime cashflow planning uses questioning and technology to work with you and present your financial situation at different stages of your life under different scenarios. In a nutshell, it takes your financial details, needs and wants, and converts this into charts and pictures that make the results easy to understand.

We’ll change different parameters – such as when you choose to retire – and you will be able to see the difference that makes.

The results are tangible – you will be able to see if and when the money could run out for you and your partner, so you can plan accordingly.

It is does not replace good financial planning and advice but if used well it can be a powerful complement to advice.

If seeing the actual numbers demonstrating the sustainability of your finances still doesn’t help you manage your fears, you might benefit from alternative approaches such as ‘money coaching’.

Such techniques are delivered by specialists who may also be financial advisers and who will take you through a coaching process to help you identify and counteract any unhelpful behaviour around money.

I suggest that your first step should be to review your finances with an independent financial adviser so that you can understand what the value of your pensions and investments can deliver in terms of future security.

It would be useful too, I think, to talk about other measures such as life insurance and other policies that would help in the event of illness or injury, which might provide you with the reassurance you need for your peace of mind.

Any opinions expressed do not constitute advice.

The value of your investment can go down as well as up. The return at the end of the investment period is not guaranteed and you may get back less than you originally invested.