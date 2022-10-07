News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Future 50: Agency owner joins other business leaders on net-zero programme

person

Adam Pescod

Published: 1:30 PM October 7, 2022
Beks Houston, managing director of Smash Marketing

Beks Houston, managing director of Smash Marketing - Credit: Smash Marketing

Beks Houston, managing director of Norwich-based marketing agency Smash Marketing, has joined the first cohort of Business Climate Leaders (BCL), a new initiative from Norfolk Chambers of Commerce.  

The aim of the programme is to “educate, enable and support SME businesses to seek and apply appropriate, tested actions and activities that will put them on the path to net zero.”  

Beks, who founded Smash Marketing in 2018, is one of 12 cohort members who will share best practice, calculate carbon emissions and encourage each other to meet their net-zero goals.  

Other members include James Groves, managing director of Indigo Swan, a former Future 50 member, and Melissa Willrich of Future 50 partner Birketts.  

Each cohort will be supported by the BCL board, comprising nine regional business leaders who are also committed to tackling climate change.

“I’ve been a bit of an eco-warrior all my life,” said Beks. “I’ve always tried to do as much as I can at home, and I try to bring that same ethos into the business.  

“I'd like Smash Marketing to be carbon neutral by the end of next year, and having a group of like-minded business owners who can kick each other's butts and have a bit more accountability is really the way that I work. If I say I'm going to do something in front of a group, then I'll do it.”  

Most Read

  1. 1 'I'm absolutely gobsmacked' - Norfolk village pub chef wins national award
  2. 2 Takeaway with zero rating for food hygiene could be prosecuted
  3. 3 Man knocked unconscious and jaw fractured in city assault
  1. 4 Road reopens after closure due to police incident near Norwich
  2. 5 Norwich man was found dead on same day he was due to start new job
  3. 6 Family's plea to other motorists after death of 'big hearted' biker
  4. 7 What to expect at Winter Wonderland running for 6 weeks with REAL ice rink
  5. 8 Ambulance delays in deaths of two women prompt coroner fears
  6. 9 Man banned from Great Yarmouth
  7. 10 Huge 1,400-home 'urban extension' proposed for Dereham

She added: “We are at the very early stages of becoming a B Corp as well. For me, it’s about being in business for good, and if I can inspire others who are in the same boat, that’s brilliant.”  

For more information, visit www.smashmarketing.co.uk or www.norfolkchamber.co.uk/business-climate-leaders

Future 50
Norwich News
Norfolk

Don't Miss

CB paedo near pitch

FA tells Norfolk team not to play at home as sex offender is living nearby

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Jean Nobb, Jackie Overton, Heather Colk and Christine Hill at Joyful West's Shellfish Bar

Sadness as seafood bar closes after more than 100 years in business

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Tourists enjoying sunny weather at Hunstanton in 1966

Nostalgia

Stroll along the prom at this Norfolk seaside town in the 1960s

Ben Craske

Author Picture Icon
Fakenham Academy. Photo: Fakenham Academy

School mistakenly sends out personal details to pupils

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon