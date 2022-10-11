New skin and laser clinic offering tattoo removal opens in town

Skaistuole (Stacy) Jonaviciene is the owner of Smart Skin in Thetford - Credit: Skaistuole Jonaviciene

From wrinkle reduction to tattoo and hair removal, a new dedicated skin and laser clinic has had a successful start after noticing a "gap in the market".

Smart Skin has opened in the former Andrew Francis Funeral Directors site in Station Road in Thetford.

It is owned by mother-of-two Skaistuole (Stacy) Jonaviciene who says it's a "dream come true".

Ms Jonaviciene, 33, said: "I have been doing beauty for about eight years now. It's my passion.

"From starting in a room at home to now having my own clinic feels surreal.

"It all came together really quickly. I came to view the shop and I felt there was a gap in the market for this in Thetford."

Smart Skin opened on September 3 after four weeks of renovations works which transformed the former undertakers into a fresh and modernised beauty clinic.

Treatments include basic skin care, individually tailored skin rejuvenation packages, chemical peels and laser treatments for wrinkle reduction and hair and tattoo removal.

The new skin and laser clinic offers tattoo and semi-permanent hair removal as well as skin care - Credit: Skaistuole Jonaviciene

Ms Jonaviciene, who lives in Swaffham, is also currently completing a bachelors degree as an aesthetics practitioner at the University of Birmingham, so she can offer more treatments in the future.

She added: "The reaction locally has been really positive.

"I already had a large customer base, but I've had lots more interest and enquiries about what I do since opening the clinic.

"I'm lucky to be in a very visible space in Thetford.

"I just want to create more awareness about what we do."

In the future, she also hopes to employ more beauty therapists to join her team.

She added: "I'm really excited and just happy to be here.

"I have another therapist with me as well. We are building a really lovely business.

"I have lots more plans, but for now my main priority is to progress in my studies."



