What small businesses need to survive this winter

Opinion

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are the candidates to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister - Credit: PA

Many small businesses in the East of England are facing a tough winter.

Unprotected by the price cap, commercial energy bills are set to see gas and electricity bills rise to eyewatering levels.

Add to this falling consumer confidence and soaring inflation - the coming months could be a fight for survival for many of the region's small firms.

Candy Richards from the Federation of Small Business (FSB) has warned that companies in East Anglia are facing energy price increases of up to 500pc.

She cited a recent Small Business Index Survey from the FSB in which 15pc of small businesses in the region said that they expect to downsize or close all together due to the hike in energy prices.

If this worst case scenario does happen, it could have a significant impact on the region's economy.

Figures from the Department for Business, Energy and Industry Strategy (BEIS) show that in the East of England there are 156,495 small firms, accounting for 97pc of the region's private sector businesses.

For these companies to downsize - or be forced to close - would likely see a rise in unemployment across East Anglia.

Although the picture looks bleak - the right help from the government could avoid this worst case scenario.

But instead of help from the government, firms are getting little more than vague suggestions of potential help.

Outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson, who was in charge when the £400 help for UK households was announced earlier this year, has not offered any more solutions and instead said it is for his successor to tackle the crisis.

Meanwhile, Liz Truss - who is favourite for the top job - is already being criticised for her plans help households and businesses.

Ms Truss has said she favours cutting taxes, including reversing the recent National Insurance hike and slashing VAT, to help steer the country through the challenging months ahead.

Supporters of Rishi Sunak - her contender for Number 10 and who was chancellor until July 5 - has described Ms Truss' plans to cut VAT as regressive and flawed.

This infighting is not helping businesses - or the country.

For months organisations representing firms in the East of England have been saying that companies need help.

During the last few weeks the calls for government support have become louder.

The British Chamber of Commerce, which represents businesses across the UK including in Norfolk and Suffolk, has set out what it wants from the government.

These include Ofgem being given more power to regulate the energy market for businesses, a temporary cut to VAT and Covid-style support for small and medium companies.

Ms Richards from the FSB has also made calls for the government to support local businesses.

She said: “To help our businesses here in East Anglia and across the rest of the UK, there are some measures that government could take right now. They could look to deliver direct financial support on energy bills – similar to the energy bills support scheme for households.

"Another lever they could pull is a cut in VAT on energy bills or extending the energy price cap to micro businesses.









“We know that renewable energy could also play a key part in helping businesses cut their energy consumption. However, many of the measures are unaffordable for small businesses.

"The government could bring in a scheme called ‘Help to Green’ which would give small businesses a £5,000 voucher to invest in renewable energy sources or energy saving measures to help drive down their costs as well as reducing their carbon footprint.”

It is clear that there are no easy solutions to the current crisis, but whatever support the contenders for Downing Street have planned, firms need to know what - if any - support they can expect sooner rather than later.