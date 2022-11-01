Small business owners to lose out from National Insurance rise reversal
- Credit: lee blanchflower
The owners of small businesses are set to lose out when the National Insurance reversal comes into affect this month, the region's business leaders warn.
On November 6, the 1.25pc increase in National Insurance will be reversed, which although benefitting workers and employers, will not help bosses who pay themselves via dividends - usually small business owners.
James Shipp, from East Anglian accountancy firm Lovewell Blake, said: “The biggest losers will be owner-managers of small businesses who pay themselves via dividends, because the 1.25pc increase in dividend tax, which was introduced to mirror the rise in National Insurance contributions, has not been reversed.
"It would seem that this is a group which Rishi Sunak does not view favourably, despite such entrepreneurs being vital to achieving the growth which the government claims to want to see.
"Let’s not forget that it was owner-managers of incorporated businesses who were the one group left out of support during the pandemic, and they will be further hit by the increase in corporation tax from 19pc to 25pc next April.”
Candy Richards from the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), which represents small firms in the region, said that reversal of the National Insurance contributions is a "welcome step for struggling small businesses".
“However, the decision to de-couple those paid through dividends from the reduction in National Insurance is a blow to many small business owners," she added. "Dividend taxation doesn’t just hit investors – it hits hard-working entrepreneurs with bills to pay.
“In time, as public finances allow, we would like to see the government revisit this, along with issues such as IR35 rules, and the level at which the hiked rate of corporation tax kicks in.
“Small businesses want to be growing and investing but, right now, many are simply trying to keep their heads above water.
"We will need economic conditions to improve and sky-high operating costs brought down in order for small businesses to be front and centre of our future economic recovery.”