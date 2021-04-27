'Everyone thought I was mad': Chicken masseuse on new business

Video

Published: 6:00 AM April 27, 2021

After the year Brits have faced, a nice, relaxing massage might sound like just the ticket.

But one masseuse has realised the benefits of her craft are not limited to humans - animals from horses to dogs, chickens and rabbits also need some TLC.

Having trained with a Seattle specialist over the course of ten months both remotely and the US, Victoria Wolstenholme launched the Small Animal Clinic at Wymondham's Centre Paws 18 months ago.

She said: "Horse massage is becoming increasingly popular - not only for performance reasons for racehorses but also for strains after injury and even surgery.

"I realised that it could also really beneficial to dogs as well as other small animals. I've worked with some vets when I was doing my training and very often when they see an animal with arthritis for example they can only really offer medication.

"However I can offer a range of massages - whether it's to help the animals rebuild strength, release tension, or get limbs moving after anaesthetic."

Ms Wolstenholme is also in the process of building a £40,000 hydrotherapy pool behind her workshop to further aid animal recovery.

She said: "I guess it just comes down to how much people love their pet and how far they're willing to go for them to be comfortable. I think a lot of people don't realise that their pets might be injured because they're running around and acting fine until the issue gets noticeably bad.

"Everyone thought I was a bit mad when I said I wanted to launch a small animal massage business but when they understand the benefits and how it could help their pets

Having already trained as a masseuse for human clients Ms Wolstenhome has since worked with hundreds of animals including chickens and rabbits.

She said: "It sounds crazy but chickens absolutely love massages. The first time I worked on a chicken - Penelope - she actually fell asleep. When you've got chickens who have been rescued from battery farms and only know life cooped up I wonder 'Why not?'"

The Small Animal Clinic is open Monday to Sunday from 9am until 2pm - though Ms Wolstenhome said she could work flexibly depending on customer's needs.