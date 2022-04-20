The sky’s the limit for global satellite specialists

Promotion

The AST Group, a global satellite communications company with headquarters in Great Yarmouth, is celebrating its 30th year in business – having become an industry leader with offices across Europe, Asia, Australia and the USA.

The company was founded in 1992 by chairman Gregory Darling, whose late father George owned Great Yarmouth-based Gardline Group, which specialises in marine geographical surveys. Gregory started his career at Gardline and became group chairman before its sale in 2017. His early experience with the family business exposed him to some of the challenges facing the maritime industry – one of which inspired him to launch AST.

“He was exploring what else is happening in the marketplace and saw that satellite technology was starting to wend its way up to the top of the agenda,” said Andrew Peters, managing director of AST. “It was already being used by some of the vessels that Gardline had – but Gregory saw an opportunity to sell satellite services and equipment into other companies.”

It wasn’t just his time at Gardline that equipped Gregory with the acumen to launch his own firm. After leaving school in Lowestoft, he attained a business degree at Sheffield University and then worked on an offshore oil rig for US-based Santa Fe Drilling. Further travel took him to Australia, where he worked in an iron ore mine.

It’s no coincidence that AST now has a presence in the countries where Gregory spent the early part of his career. “He saw that there was a market in Australia, for example, for land-based satellite services,” Andrew explained. “He’s been really strong at spotting gaps in markets and then building the infrastructure, partnerships and relationships in those countries to be able to support growth.”

In the UK, the business has made strategic acquisitions in markets beyond its maritime roots – including Norwich-based Applied Telematics, which provides remote monitoring and asset management services for clients around the world.

Gregory Darling (left), chairman of AST Group, welcoming managing director Andrew Peters to the company in November 2021 - Credit: AST Group



“There are lots of examples of where Gregory has had that vision and understanding of how you could take something a bit further and wider, but always using communication services,” said Andrew. “Not necessarily satellite – because sometimes it's delivered by other devices and communications mechanisms – but always believing that no matter how far away anything was, you will always be able to communicate.”

Especially for the maritime industry, seamless communication is critical – but seabound vessels haven’t traditionally enjoyed the same connectivity that can be achieved onshore. This is the problem that AST originally set out to solve, and which it continues to help customers with today.

“If you look at the maritime industry, there were parts of the world where you couldn't get a mobile signal – you certainly couldn't get a fixed line,” said Andrew. “As more and more satellites have gone up into the air and the population of satellite data has become denser, you've been able to get faster upload and download speeds to enable a ship to essentially be more like a house.”

AST started out as a partner for satellite companies such as Inmarsat and Iridium – developing the technical expertise to implement their systems for distributors. The company continues to act as a trusted intermediary for these firms, but also develops its own software to monitor customers’ communications systems once they are installed.

It also offers a range of engine management, fuel monitoring and environmental services – to name but a few. “We're starting to become a more software-led, managed services business to the extent that if you were a shipping company, and you wanted a communication solution for your vessels, we could do literally everything,” said Andrew.

From humble beginnings in 1992, AST now has more than 160 employees worldwide – with over 100 in East Anglia – and generates annual revenue in excess of £60m. Andrew, who joined the company in November 2021, said there’s a lot more to come. “We want to take this business to the next level,” he concluded. “And it's got the foundations laid already to be successful.”

