Chef's lockdown bakery business grows amid vegan demand
- Credit: Danielle Booden
A chef who launched a bakery business in lockdown has enjoyed a busy few months and is hoping to expand further into Norwich.
When Simon Gray was put on furlough after the pandemic hit in March, he used his spare time to get baking, dropping off loaves of bread to friends and family.
He was later made redundant, and turned what had been a sideline into a full-time business.
SJG Foods delivers artisan bread and desserts to businesses and customers around the east coast, with Mr Gray, who has worked in catering for 14 years, based in Hemsby.
"I've been really surprised with how quickly it's grown," he said. "I have been very fortunate with the various lockdowns and restrictions that places I have been supplying, like farm shops and delicatessens, have been able to stay open."
About 40pc of his trade is to businesses and retailers, with the remainder to customers at home.
A background in vegan and vegetarian cooking - he has previously worked as head chef at the River Green restaurant in Trowse - is reflected in his products, which are all vegan.
He said, though veganism has become more common in recent years, it is still growing in popularity as chefs explore alternatives. Existing businesses have outsourced their vegan products to him.
So far, he has been delivering in Norwich on Fridays, but hopes to expand more into the city.
"The Norwich deliveries are popular and there's a big vegan community there," he said. "It's really tricky because I'm limited in my capacity, I'm still operating from home with a kitchen oven, which makes the days a lot longer than if I had a few more ovens."
His menu includes speciality breads - including rosemary and fennel and olive and onion - as well as bagels, rolls, cakes and brownies.
Delivery is free for orders within seven miles of Hemsby costing more than £10, while a £2 delivery charge is in place otherwise.
For information or to order, visit sjgfoods.co.uk