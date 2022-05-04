Sizewell C plans to recruit 1,500 apprentices

Joshua Wilkins, (pictured centre with managers at Sizewell C) is a projects control apprentice at the nuclear power station - Credit: Sizewell

More than 1,000 apprenticeships will become available if Sizewell C goes ahead.

The nuclear power plant already offers apprentices to those in Suffolk and Norfolk, but if the new station gets the green light it will see 1,500 apprenticeships being opened up which can lead to a wide range of careers at the station.

Sizewell C is already looking to fill dozens of apprenticeship roles in welding, project controls and pipe fitting.

Sarah Williamson, civils programme director at Sizewell C, said: “Sizewell C will deliver 1,500 apprenticeships and these early opportunities are a fantastic route into the project for students to learn their craft at Hinkley Point C and transfer back to Sizewell C as qualified welders and engineers.

"The opportunities are real, they are being delivered now and I would encourage anyone serious in pursuing a rewarding career in civils to consider the growing nuclear sector.”

Although plans for the Sizewell C plant are still being scrutinised with a final decision expected this month, the government's carbon goals for the UK makes it likely that the new power station will go ahead. This would not only lead to more than a 1,000 apprenticeship opportunities, but also thousands of new jobs.

To help ensure that locals can take up the new roles the site has been working with local education provides, such as East Coast College, to help students develop the skills Sizewell C is looking for, from construction and engineering to hospitality and project management.

Some apprenticeships have already started their training at the station, including young people from Lowestoft who are currently working at Hinkley Point C power station in Somerset and will return to Sizewell C to gain their full construction qualification.

Sizewell has a history of recruiting apprentices who have gone on to achieve high-flying careers at the nuclear plant. For example, many of the mangers at Sizewell B studied at Alde Valley Academy and joined as apprentices and then progressed through the organisation to become leaders at the plant.

Joshua Wilkins, Sizewell C Project Controls Apprentice

Jack Milton apprentice at Sizewell C - Credit: Sizewell C

Jack Milton was a student at East Coast College when he was selected for a Sizewell C apprenticeship, he is now in the second year of the programme and recommends the training to other local students.

He said: “I am on my way to being a qualified welder, ready to work at Sizewell C.

“I am a project controls apprentice for Sizewell C. It is a three-year apprenticeship which I started at Hinkley Point C in Somerset and am completing in Suffolk with Sizewell C.

"Before I joined the project, I studied Level 2 and Level 3 courses in science, IT, maths and game development and engineering at East Norfolk Sixth Form College.

"The 3D modelling and code development in gaming has been useful for working on the 4D design of Hinkley Point C.

"My family recommended the apprenticeship to me as both my dad and grandad worked on the construction of Sizewell B. I am learning so much and really enjoy combining learning with on-the-job experience."