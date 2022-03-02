Sizewell C teams up with Norfolk and Suffolk job centres to recruit locals

Sizewell C has teamed up with job centres across Suffolk and Norfolk, as well as charity partners Access Community Trust and Inspire Suffolk, to recruit local people into construction roles.

The team behind the Sizewell C Job Service, an online portal for the jobs and apprenticeship opportunities on the project, are running training on the service so that local people can quickly be matched with jobs.

Sarah Hancock, HR director at Sizewell C, said: “We are looking for a diverse range of roles to be filled from caterers to crane drivers and technicians to welders. That is why we are working with local colleges and job providers to ensure we have the skills required when work starts.

"Sizewell C offers long-term well-paid employment, and we want to make the most of this for local people. We are also committed to provide pathways into work for those who, for whatever reason, may have faced challenges securing employment.”

Anne Rawstron, partnership manager for Jobcentre Plus, added: “It will be a fantastic opportunity for our customers across East Anglia including some of our most deprived areas to have long term sustained employment."