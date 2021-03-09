Popular pub to expand its new shop into building next door

Published: 3:35 PM March 9, 2021

Lauren Gregory at the Sir Garnet (inset) has revealed that a shop will be opening in the front bar section of the Sir Garnet pub. Pictures; Archant - Credit: Archant

A pub in Norwich city centre is expanding into an empty shop next door to sell gifts and homeware.

The Sir Garnet pub, next to Norwich Market, will move into the adjoining empty shop as it grows its retail offering.

Over the last few months, amid the uncertainty and significant drop in trade facing hospitality businesses, owner Lauren Gregory has started selling gift boxes and goods by local producers.

In an update to customers, she said: "We have learnt so much on this journey so far and when we started to expand our offer from a pub to a pub and shop we hadn’t really hoped for much. But it’s working and our customers are now coming from all parts of the UK.

The Sir Garnet, Norwich Market place. - Credit: Denise Bradley

"We aren’t naive to the storms that are yet to come but we really hope we can offer Norwich something special on the high street here for when the economy begins to reopen."

She said the new premises would have more in the way of homeware and gifts which are otherwise tricky to track down.

The building was formerly a Ladbrokes and branch of Langleys toys, which is still trading in the Royal Arcade and Chantry Place.

The pub will host its off-licence in the front of its existing home.

The landlord said while the government's roadmap says pubs can, if all goes to plan, reopen outside to customers from April 12, they have not committed to reopening on that date.

She said if the weather was good they would be open, but would be passing the rainy days closed until they are allowed to open more consistently from May.

The Mother's Day hamper available to buy from the Garnet. - Credit: Lauren Gregory

For the time being, she said they would be revamping the pub and taking the chance to "readdress many of the things we never got to finish when we opened the first time (nearly 10 years ago now!)".

She said it would give the Garnet a whole new feel, including cosy nooks and warming textures.

"We want you to feel nurtured when you return and we can't wait to see you," she said.

The Garnet is a historic pub in the city, and was believed to have been a butcher's shop before opening as an inn in the mid 1800s. It was initially called the Baron of Beef.

FLASHBACK: Lauren Gregory at the Sir Garnet in 2015. Picture: Matthew Usher. - Credit: Matthew Usher



