Published: 7:00 AM February 17, 2021

To help businesses through the ongoing Covid crisis, MHA Larking Gowen is organising a series of free webinars. Called Bitesize Insights, the 30-minute online discussions see successful business leaders sharing their experiences and lessons from the past year.

“I look back at 2020 and it has been one of the toughest 12 months I’ve had in business” says Michelle Pollard of online job advertiser, Spider.

“It’s been such a high-pressure situation for so long, for so many reasons, and that’s what we want to draw out,” says MHA Larking Gowen partner Becky Ames, who will be hosting the webinar on February 24, at 10.30am.

MHA Larking Gowen partner Becky Ames will chair the next webinar - Credit: Sylvaine Poitau



When the first lockdown arrived, Spider’s business changed dramatically. Many clients – such as those in hospitality and leisure - stopped all activity straight away. “We had to put a lot of time and energy into focusing on the other sectors,” Michelle explains.

Being agile and developing new areas of business, while maintaining relationships with clients who were inactive, was definitely good for the core business... but Michelle also faced another challenge. In March she had acquired the assets of a second brand, Polkadotfrog, to run as a subsidiary of Spider. And then the lockdown hit.

“I’d committed to it... So I stuck with it,” she says. “And it’s flying now.” Having spotted it as an opportunity before the pandemic, she knew it would be one afterwards. Getting it through 2020 meant finding innovative ways to promote it, such as introducing no-fee hiring for candidates who were out of work because of Covid. “That built up goodwill, it kept us high profile, it was another reason to tell our story,” says Michelle.

Now both brands are in a good place. “We’ve had the busiest December for years, November was our biggest month of 2020 and January produced more revenue than the year before,” Michelle says.

“In the webinar we’ll be looking at things other business owners can relate to,” Becky concludes. “Michelle is someone who can identify the challenges but also the opportunities and she’ll share her experience of running the business, the challenges facing businesses recruiting during lockdowns and the key learnings going forward.”

