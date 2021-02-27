Ask the Expert: Should I invest spare cash in my pension or elsewhere?

Published: 6:00 AM February 27, 2021

Carl Lamb on whether you can claim self-employed benefits if you have a pension. Picture: Carl Lamb/Getty Images - Credit: Carl Lamb/Getty Images

This week our reader wants to know if they should invest some spare cash in their pension or elsewhere.

Reader question:

I am age 64 and expect to retire in a couple of years, when I get my state pension.

I have a holiday property that I own with my husband, who is already retired, but we are finding looking after it a bit of a challenge these days.

We are thinking of selling it and putting my half of the proceeds into my pension.

Is that a good idea? Or should we invest it elsewhere?

Carl Lamb of Smith & Pinching responds:

The first thing to say is that I can’t give you specific advice about this without a full picture of your financial situation.

This would include looking at both your current pensions, what your needs are in retirement, your family circumstances, your position with regard to a potential Inheritance Tax liability and so on.

I’m sure you and your husband would benefit from a service known as Lifetime Cashflow Planning which is offered by many Independent Financial Advisers.

This allows us to project your income and expenditure throughout retirement using various scenarios. It will show if and when your money might run out and what impact a change in one of the factors, such as an increase in pension income, might make.

What I can say is that pensions are a particularly tax-efficient form of investing, as you will get tax relief on any contribution you make into your pension fund within allowable limits.

You don’t say whether you are still working, but your own contributions each tax year are tax-relievable up to 100pc of your earnings or £3,600 per year if more. In addition, tax-efficient pension funding is limited by the annual allowance – currently £40,000.

This covers pension funding from all sources including your employer if you’re still working. There are circumstances where a reduced annual allowance will apply, such as if you have particularly high earnings or if you have already started taking flexible benefits from your fund.

The annual allowance may be able to be increased if you have unused annual allowance from the last three tax years that can be carried forward, although the current year’s allowance must be used first.

These restrictions may limit the proportion of the proceeds of the sale of the property that you can invest in a pension at this stage.

It is important to ensure that any investment you make – either inside or outside a pension wrapper – is suitable for you, particularly in respect of your attitude to risk.

I strongly recommend that you consult an independent financial adviser to help you and your husband select suitable investments.

Any opinions expressed do not constitute advice. The value of your investment can go down as well as up and you may get back less than the amount invested.

The return at the end of the investment period is not guaranteed and you may get back less than you originally invested.