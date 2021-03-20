Should Norwich be more like Ipswich?

Published: 7:00 AM March 20, 2021

Norwich should look to Suffolk rival Ipswich to save the city centre, business experts have said.

The Ipswich Vision Partnership has revealed plans to become the UK's first "15-minute town", made possible thanks to the £25million Towns Fund cash.

The principle, which is already being used to rejuvenate cities like Paris after the pandemic, is people should be able to live within a 15-minute walk of all the services they need on a daily basis.

This would entail more city-centre buildings being converted for residential use as well as the creation of green spaces and healthcare services.

The radical plans proposed in Suffolk would see better links created between the town centre, the Waterfront, railway station and parklands, so residents can easily get to all the facilities they may need.

Professor Joshua Bamfield, director of the Norwich-based Centre for Retail Research, said the 15-minute city initiative is "spot on".

He added: "We are looking at what life after Covid will look like and a lot of it is to do with having more people living in towns and cities.

"This works for a number of reasons. The first is, of course, that you have a more captive economic audience which will go out and spend money on their high street. But they will also socialise in the city and so will be more likely to bring people in from the suburbs.

"The thing is town planning has changed since the 1950s and that needs to be reflected. We don't have these families with parents and 2.2 children who want to live in the house in the suburbs.

"We have people who aren't married - who don't intend to get married - that want to and can afford to live in the city centre. The problem with that is parking because it can be very expensive to keep a car in a city centre unless your accommodation comes with underground parking.

"A major driver of this will also be education. In Norwich city centre we're increasingly seeing units being taken over for education and accommodation and I think that is a trend which will continue - so our high street could end up being more like Oxford or Cambridge where you have accommodation and study facilities all in the centre of town."

Mr Bamfield, who leads the Rose Lane-based research facility, went on: "The other thing to consider is that it's a lot easier to commute from a suburb to a city centre as opposed to between suburbs so when we look at the 15-minute city model we need to look at the transport routes in and how we make the most of a central hub for the most people."

Don Williams, KPMG’s partner for the retail sector, has long advocated for the high street to become more diverse: "I think this pandemic has really highlighted the issues around social isolation and loneliness for older people.

"I think people don't want to sell their big house in the suburbs and move to the country - they want to be around other people and feel that they're part of a community."

And bringing healthcare into the high street is also a part of that, he said: "I use the analogy of a car. I can go to a garage and it all gets diagnosed and serviced in one place. For our bodies we have to go everywhere – dentists, GPs, chiropractors – I can see high streets becoming more of a hub for primary care services as opposed to relying as much on hospitals.

"These services scattered all over the place and it would make sense to have more of them in more central locations."

Having more people living in the city also adds to a sense of local pride and identity, said Adrian Fennell, a partner at Roche Chartered Surveyors: “We know having more people living in cities and towns makes them cleaner and safer, because they become self-policing by people who spend all their time there.

"I can see the high street almost going to back to that Victorian idea of people living above the shops they own or work in."