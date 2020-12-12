Ask the Expert: Should I move away from premium bonds?

Published: 6:00 AM December 12, 2020

This week our reader wants to know whether they should move their money our of premium bonds. Carl Lamb of Smith and Pinching responds.

Reader question:

I have the full allocation of premium bonds - £50,000 – and have received a fairly regular stream of small prizes over the course of every year.

I was concerned to read recently that the prize fund is to be reduced so the odds of winning will be much less favourable from now on.

Do you think I should sell them and invest elsewhere?

Smith and Pinching response:

NS&I (formerly National Savings and Investments) announced back in September that they are reducing the potential returns across their entire product range from 24 November, with cuts in interest rates for savers, including Premium Bonds.

Premium Bonds are a little different to other savings products in that they don’t pay interest, but returns are given by way of prizes ranging from £25 to £1 million every month.

The amount given out in prizes is calculated as a percentage of the total amount held in Premium Bonds and this is what is being cut.

For the November draw, the prize fund stood at 1.4 per cent of the total but this will go down to 1.0 per cent for the December draw.

This means that the chances of any £1 bond number winning any prize will drop from November’s odds of 24,500:1 down to 34,500:1 in December.

In practical terms, the number of prizes being awarded is to fall from 3,856,040 in November to 2,850,256 in December. However, there will still be two £1 million prizes.

If you consider your Premium Bonds to be a core investment aimed at delivering returns, then this is indeed bad news: the chances of you getting prizes totalling more than you might get in interest with cash investments are now quite slim.

However, there still remains the possibility that you might become one of the big winners and that’s what attracts most people.

You don’t say if you have other savings and investments.

If Premium Bonds make up a significant proportion of your savings, then I suggest that this might be a good time for you to review your strategy.

In fact, reviewing your savings and investments on a regular basis is always a good idea – and certainly at the current time when markets have been so turbulent and interest rates are so low.

Talk to an independent financial adviser about what you want to achieve: financial planning will ensure that you plot a course to meeting your goals.

