Ask the Expert: Should I invest in Bitcoin?

Published: 6:00 AM February 14, 2021

Reader question:

I have a fairly substantial investment portfolio which is made up of funds and bonds as advised by my financial adviser. It’s currently worth about £200,000, although it was worth more before the pandemic.

My son has been reading about different types of investment that are increasing in value and suggests that I should put some of my money into Bitcoin.

It sounds a bit dubious to me – not real money – but he assures me that they are now considered to be proper investments. What do you think?

Carl Lamb of Smith & Pinching responds:

Bitcoin is one of a number of investments that are known as cryptoassets or cryptocurrencies.

They only exist in the virtual world and are not backed by any governments or banks. They are used for online transactions that are recorded in a shared database, known as a blockchain. They have no physical assets to back them up and their value can rocket and plummet in a short space of time.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has grave concerns about using cryptoassets as investments and has, in fact, recently banned regulated advisers from providing advice on most types of cryptoassets.

This is because they generally pose significant harm: they are difficult to understand, they have no reliable basis for valuation, they are vulnerable to financial crime, there is a high risk of quick and unexpected losses, it may not be possible to convert them back into cash, and you can permanently lose access to your account.

In addition, you are unlikely to have access to the Financial Ombudsman Service or the Financial Services Compensation Scheme if you get bad advice or you lose money.

In my view, cryptoassets are best avoided. The FCA believes that there is a lack of legitimate need for them, and when you consider the range of investments that are fully regulated and protected, this is probably true.

If you are set on getting some exposure to higher risk assets, I strongly recommend that you discuss your circumstances and objectives with an independent financial adviser. However, bear in mind that such investments are only suitable for those people who both understand and accept the risks involved, and even then, exposure should be sensible.

Any opinions expressed do not constitute advice. The value of your investment can go down as well as up and you may get back less than the amount invested. The return at the end of the investment period is not guaranteed and you may get back less than you originally invested.