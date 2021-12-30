Shops that closed in Norfolk and Waveney in 2021

A number of shops shut their doors in Norfolk this year. - Credit: Archant

As Covid lockdowns forced shops to close their doors at various times since March 2020, some have not reopened.

From national chains like Outfit to local firms such as K-Hardware, all business sectors have seen closures.

So, which shops in Norfolk and Waveney shut this year?

Outfit

Where: King’s Lynn, Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft

The former Outfit site at Gapton Hall in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Google Maps

Earlier this year, Outfit stores, which included the likes of Dorothy Perkins, Burton and Wallis, across Norfolk and Waveney closed as Boohoo bought the brands - but not the bricks-and-mortar shops.

The clothes website confirmed a £25.2 million deal to buy the brands which entered administration in December 2020 along with the rest of Sir Philip Green’s Arcadia.

The business said that it would buy all the e-commerce and digital assets of the brands, as well as the inventory, but did not include the shops itself.

In January, the Outfit location at Gapton Hall in Great Yarmouth closed, with the Range set to take over the vacant space left behind.

Poundstretcher

Where: Lowestoft

Poundstretcher closed its London Road North location in June. - Credit: Mick Howes

In June, discount retailer Poundstretcher closed its Lowestoft town centre shop permanently.

Store closing signs appeared at the branch in London Road North, with "20pc off everything" posters displayed in the windows.

Danny Steel, chairman of Lowestoft Vision, the town’s business improvement district (BID), said: “We are really sad to hear of the closure of Poundstretcher and our hearts go out to the hard-working staff there.

"This is a prominent spot in a good position and so we hope this will be filled again soon.

"There is a huge opportunity there, and Lowestoft Vision will be on hand to provide all the support that we can."

IKEA

Where: Norwich

IKEA, Sweet Briar industrial estate - Credit: Archant

In June, IKEA announced that its shop in Sweet Briar Road Industrial Estate would close on July 16.

In a statement, the firm said that despite investment the Norwich store had "not been able to meet its sales and profitability targets".

The statement said: "Following a period of collective consultation with the 39 co-workers affected by the proposed closure, the unit is set to formally close at 8pm on Friday, July 16."

F.W. Knights

Where: Lowestoft

Owners Eric and Wendy Moore decided to retire after running F.W. Knights for the past 25 years. - Credit: Mick Howes

Having operated in Lowestoft for more than 60 years, family-run furniture shop F.W. Knights closed its doors for the last time in May.

Owners Eric and Wendy Moore decided to retire after running the shop for the past 25 years from its London Road South location.

Mrs Moore said: "It is bittersweet and the end of an era.

"This shop has always been in my life.

"To have three generations out of a shop like this, it is going out on a high as we are such a busy little shop."

Jack Wills

Where: Norwich

Clothing shop Jack Wills closed the doors to its London Street branch in Norwich in July. - Credit: Sarah Burgess

Clothing shop Jack Wills closed its London Street branch in July.

Signage appeared which showed 'closing down' and 'all stock reduced' on the shop's windows.

Coffee chain Costa Coffee has taken over the vacant space.

K-Hardware

Where: Cromer

Paul and Yvonne Kirkham, who ran K Hardware in Cromer for over 60 years. - Credit: Danielle Booden

K Hardware, located in Church Street in Cromer, closed its doors for the final time in December.

Owners Paul and Yvonne Kirkham decided to call time on a career spanning seven decades and retire.

In 1952, Mr Kirkham joined his father in helping out with the business at the age of 14.

Over the years the business - named after the 'K' in the family surname - expanded to include several different shops including a builders' merchant, a laundry, and hardware store branches in Sheringham and Aylsham.

Mrs Kirkham said the shop's staff had become like family, and she and Mr Kirkham would miss working with them.

Debenhams

Where: All locations

Debenhams closed all its stores across the UK, including its Orford Place shop - Credit: Archant

The department store closed all its shops across the country this year, with its Orford Place shop in Norwich closing on May 15.

With more than 150 stores at one point across the UK, Debenhams went into administration in 2019.

Fashion retailer Boohoo bought the Debenhams brand out of administration for £55 million earlier this year which meant the closure of all stores.

Debenhams subsequently reopened on Boohoo's online platform.