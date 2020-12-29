Published: 9:15 AM December 29, 2020

Which shops are remaining open in Norwich's Chantry Place? - Credit: supplied

The former Chapelfield shopping centre has released details of which retailers are open while Norfolk remains in Tier 4.

The latest government guidance on Covid is that essential shops and those offering delivery, takeaway and click and collect services can remain open.

Chantry Place - Credit: supplied

The car park at Chantry Place is also open, with free parking for NHS workers, and the main opening times for the centre are 9am to 6pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 5pm on Sundays. The centre is open on New Year’s Day.

The current confirmed list of retailers staying open at Chantry Place are:

Essential Shops

Boots

Holland & Barrett

Superdrug

Timpson

Delivery/takeaway

Ask Italian

Byron

Café Nero

Chi

Chopstix (from Jan 4)

GBK

Granary

KFC

Krispy Kreme

Starbucks

Wagamama

Click and collect service (shoppers will be given a time when placing their order online)

Beaverbrooks

Clintons

Fraser Hart

Hollister

Langleys

Lush

Nespresso

Office

Pandora

Vodafone

Zara