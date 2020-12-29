Which shops are open in Norwich's Chantry Place?
- Credit: supplied
The former Chapelfield shopping centre has released details of which retailers are open while Norfolk remains in Tier 4.
The latest government guidance on Covid is that essential shops and those offering delivery, takeaway and click and collect services can remain open.
The car park at Chantry Place is also open, with free parking for NHS workers, and the main opening times for the centre are 9am to 6pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 5pm on Sundays. The centre is open on New Year’s Day.
The current confirmed list of retailers staying open at Chantry Place are:
Essential Shops
Boots
You may also want to watch:
Holland & Barrett
Superdrug
Most Read
- 1 Mixed reaction as changes to Tier 4 rules mean zoos can reopen
- 2 Norfolk reports record number of coronavirus cases in one week
- 3 City venue could lose licence over Covid breach accusations
- 4 Snow and ice weather warning in place for parts of region
- 5 Sainsbury's to axe cafe and install Argos branch in Norfolk store
- 6 Abandoned cars re-emerge as water recedes on flood-hit road
- 7 11 patients with coronavirus die at N&N over Christmas
- 8 Body of missing man found in market town
- 9 Drone photos show shocking extent of flooding in town
- 10 Four people and a dog rescued from marshes after being cut off by the tide
Timpson
Delivery/takeaway
Ask Italian
Byron
Café Nero
Chi
Chopstix (from Jan 4)
GBK
Granary
KFC
Krispy Kreme
Starbucks
Wagamama
Click and collect service (shoppers will be given a time when placing their order online)
Beaverbrooks
Clintons
Fraser Hart
Hollister
Langleys
Lush
Nespresso
Office
Pandora
Vodafone
Zara