Prize-winning cattle herd fetches £650,000 at record-breaking auction

The Shadwell Aberdeen Angus herd has been sold for over £650,000. Pictured are Shadwell Lady Heather and her calf, which were sold together for 28,000 guineas (£29,400) - Credit: MacGregor Photography

An illustrious Norfolk herd of prize-winning Aberdeen Angus cattle has fetched £653,730 at a record-breaking auction.

Auctioneers described a "tremendous" trade when the entire Shadwell Aberdeen Angus herd, based outside Thetford, was sold at Skipton in North Yorkshire.

Many of the 153 animals fetched five-figure sums, with a top price of 28,000 guineas (£29,400) paid for a proven breeding cow and her calf.

The pedigree animals being sold were mainly females from one of the most prominent herds on the country's show circuit, having bred multiple national and interbreed champions since it was established in 1997.

Shadwell Lady Heather and her calf in the auction ring at Skipton - Credit: Robin Moule Media

Buyers around a packed ringside were joined by live online and telephone bidders from across the UK and Ireland.

The auction followed last year's decision by the Shadwell Estate Company, also famed around the world for its racehorse breeding, to "contract the size of its global business".

Herd manager Robert Clarke said the sale was a "bittersweet" moment, marking the end of his association with a herd which had won more than 200 championships at county and national shows during his 12-year tenure.

But he said the prices were far above expectations, proving the extraordinary reputation of the Shadwell animals among Aberdeen Angus breeders, and "making it all worthwhile".

“It was a sad day for myself and my family, including daughters Maddie and Isobel, and I can only thank them for their hard work over the past ten months," he said.

"We had been with the Shadwell herd for the last 12 years with much success along the way, but I couldn’t have asked for a better sale.

“I thought the herd was heading in the right direction with the young females we had coming through and was so pleased that the prices reflected this.

"It’s never a one-man effort and I can’t thank everyone enough for their help with the sale.

Shadwell herd manager Robert Clarke with a bull which won the supreme beef champion title at the 2018 Royal Norfolk Show - Credit: Denise Bradley

"I wish all buyers the best of luck with their purchases and hope they enjoy them as much as myself and my family did.”

The sale averages saw breed records for both in-calf heifers (£9,400) and maiden heifers (£10,500).

And the stars of the auction were a herd favourite, Shadwell Lady Heather P738 - already a mother of seven and described as "a cow with huge capacity and a tremendous udder" - along with her latest female calf at foot, Lady Heather Y292. They were sold together with a price tag of 28,000 guineas.

Chris Kennard, finance director for the Shadwell Estate Company, said the business was grateful for Mr Clarke's efforts in ensuring the success of the dispersal sale.

"In September 2021, it was announced that as part of a long-term plan for Shadwell to operate on a more sustainable footing, a decision had been made to contract the size of the global business," he said.

"The Shadwell Aberdeen Angus herd enjoyed very many successes in the show ring over the years, and was an integral part of their operations in Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire.

"As there was no longer such a significant need for large numbers of cattle for grazing management, rather than a gradual reduction in numbers over time, we wanted to capitalise on the 'herd' value by holding a one-off dispersal sale which would attract international buyers looking to enhance an existing herd and also provide a unique opportunity to be the basis of a new one."

Craven Cattle Marts and Stirling-based United Auctions, in conjunction with the Aberdeen-Angus Cattle Society, joined forces to stage the much-anticipated sale at Skipton Auction Mart in North Yorkshire, which was chosen for its central UK location and created interest from Angus breeders nationwide.