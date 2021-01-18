Published: 1:46 PM January 18, 2021

Sam Steggles still has some Seville oranges left but many sellers have run out as people make marmalade in lockdown and supplies are hampered by delays. - Credit: Samantha Fairweather

Farm shops and supermarkets in Norfolk are selling out of the latest must-have in lockdown - marmalade oranges.

Problems with supplies because of Brexit and rising demand are causing prices to rocket. A kilo of Seville oranges was for sale on eBay for up to £10.99 compared to the usual price of £1.70-£2.50.

McCarthy's fruit and vegetable wholesalers have currently run out of Seville oranges but are awaiting a new delivery. - Credit: McCarthy's

It comes as people in lockdown are turning to making their own marmalade.

But, with the bitter-tasting oranges from Spain available for only a month, some shops have run out.

Amazon has sold out of Seville oranges. - Credit: Amazon

Peter Easter, who runs a family fruit and vegetable wholesale business in Norwich, is awaiting a further supply of the fruit on Wednesday. "We've sold 500kg and I've ordered another 200kk. We sell them for £1.70 a kilo.

"Seville oranges are really sour and the only producers are from that part of Spain. There are delays getting them as Spain is currently having very bad weather and then there's Brexit."

Ben McCarthy, of fruit and vegetable suppliers D&F McCarthy, based in Broadland Business Park, Thorpe St Andrew, also said he had run out.

He said he was expecting a delivery on Tuesday. "We have sold a lot and we can't get enough of them. It's a combination of very bad weather in Spain as well as hold ups at the ports and people making marmalade in lockdown."

Seville oranges are selling for £10.00 for one kilo on eBay. - Credit: eBay

Supermarkets Asda, Tesco and Sainsburys all stated they had run out of Seville oranges online but Waitrose had 1kg boxes for sale for £2.79.

Sam Steggles, who runs the Goat Shed farm shop from his Fielding Cottage business at Honingham, near Norwich, also had some left. "We are selling them for around 45p each. We have had quite a few people phoning up to ask if we've got any."

